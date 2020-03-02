A Private Conversation Ray J And Princess Should Be Having With A Therapist, They’re Going To Have On TV: “I Don’t Respect You”

It looks like Ray J and Princess Love are going to air their dirty laundry for the world to see on the burgeoning Zeus Network.

In a clip posted on Princess’s page on Sunday evening, the two will sit down to discuss her claims that he abandoned her while heavily pregnant with their son, Epik, and while caring for their daughter, Melody, following a disagreement in Las Vegas. The preview begins with Love asking Ray, “You don’t feel the need to have a serious conversation with me about what happened?”

From there, the clip of what is to come gets messy, with Princess saying, “I don’t respect you” before breaking into tears and more.

There is no host, no therapist, no one to help the conversation go in a healthy direction; just these two seated across from each other being as petty as possible as opposed to calm for the video streaming network.

If you’re wondering why these two would resort to such tactics, someone had the gumption to ask Princess on her Instagram page. Her response sounded pretty dejected, with the Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star saying, “this is actually the only way I could get him to sit down and talk to me.”

The special airs on March 15 on Zeus if you’d like to pay to watch these two go at it.

But as we’ve seen in the past, a public spectacle made of private issues isn’t new for the couple. We saw things get so bad between the two late last year after her abandonment claims that he blocked her on Instagram after she took to social media to chastise him, and she went as far as to declare that she was going to file for divorce. Also, last time Princess was pregnant, she publicly claimed he was being unfaithful.

While they can’t find common ground on their issues, they both agreed that they could keep it peaceful in order to co-parent.

“We love each other and our relationship matters, definitely, but right now the kids are the only thing that matters,” Ray told InTouch Weekly. “In relationships, you know you go through ups and downs, and so I think we just have to make sure going through the ups and going through the downs, that in this time we stick together to make sure that the kids are safe and happy and comfortable, and find the rhythm.”