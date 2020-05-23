Princess Love Files For Full Custody Of Her Two Children With Ray J

A few weeks after filing for divorce from Ray J, Princess Love has filed for full custody of their children, two-year-old daughter Melody and four-month-old son Epik.

According to The Blast, Love is requesting full and physical custody of their two children and that Ray J have visitation through a mutually-agreed upon agreement. She is also requesting child support and an order that she will never have to financially support him.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars tied the knot back in November of 2017. Their relationship took a turn for turmoil when Love was eight months pregnant with their son Epik. While in Las Vegas for the Soul Train Awards, Love went on Instagram Live and said Ray J left her stranded in Vegas with no way to get home.

The two remained estranged until they reunited for a Zeus series, The Conversation: Ray J And Princess Love, where they came together to recount the events that led to the Vegas debacle and resolve their issues. The four-part series just showed them going back and forth with no resolution in place. One thing that Love made clear was that she had lost all respect for her husband.

“You’re disrespectful, I don’t respect you,” she said. “I lost a lot of love for you and you’re not a protector. You’re not that. That’s important to me and you’re not that.”

Ray J recently told Us Weekly that despite their marriage failing, he and has been spending more time with his soon-to-be ex-wife to co-parent their children.

While we’re figuring everything out, we’ve just got to be the best parents in the world and just make sure we’re there for the kids” the “Wait A Minute” singer said. “She’s been a great mom and I can’t even match that because of the hard work she puts in every day, but I’m definitely there a whole lot more now and taking it one day at a time.”