Princess Love Confirms Separation From Ray J: “Right Now The Kids Are The Only Thing That Matters”

Ray J and Princess Love are still dealing with the aftermath of their November fall-out and they’re doing so separately. In response to a question from a fan regarding the status of her relationship with Ray, Princess told fans that they are focused on their two children.

“Not right now .. right now we’re just focused on the kids,” she responded in an Instagram post.

Her statement echoes the one released by Ray J a couple of weeks earlier.

“We love each other and our relationship matters, definitely, but right now the kids are the only thing that matters,” the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star told InTouch Weekly. “In relationships, you know you go through ups and downs, and so I think we just have to make sure going through the ups and going through the downs, that in this time we stick together to make sure that the kids are safe and happy and comfortable, and find the rhythm.”

The public was first alerted to new turmoil brewing in the couple’s marriage following the Soul Train Awards in November when Princess took to social media and stated that she would be pulling the plug on their marriage after Ray had allegedly abandoned her and their 2-year-old daughter following a disagreement.

“I don’t want to be married anymore. Period. I don’t have time for this. This is not love. And I’m done,” said Princess, who was 8 months pregnant at the time.

One month later, the estranged couple welcomed their newborn son.

“I love you princess love!” Ray captioned the video in which he announced his son’s birth. “And my babygirl melody! I don’t ever wanna lose our time together. I’m sorry for everything. 2020 will be something [sic] very special.”

At the end of the day, the children are the most important factor in this entire situation. We wish Ray J and Princess the best in their co-parenting journey.