“I Don’t Play With My Family”: Cyn Santana Responds To Joe Budden Conversation Being Exposed, Calls Out “Bum A– B—h” Who Leaked It

Cyn Santana is responding to all of the controversy surrounding an audio that was leaked of a conversation between herself and former fiance Joe Budden. She is clarifying that she didn’t release it, and that a “fake friend” was the one who put her business on blast.

Santana put out an IG TV video, nine minutes long, on Tuesday night. In it, she shared her anger and disappointment over the situation, noting that she always tries to protect her family, and yes, Budden is a part of that family.

“If there’s anything coming my son’s way to disrupt that peace, to disrupt my peace, the father of my son’s peace, my family’s peace, I’m a lioness. This mother right here? I’m not the one. And I want people to feel that,” she said.

Santana said “it’s no secret” that she and Budden broke up more than a year and a half ago and that the road to peacefully co-parenting was a rocky one.

“We’re still human beings. Just because we’re in the public eye, that don’t mean our life is for play play,” she said. “It don’t mean that I have to tell the world everything that happens in my life. I’m still a human being, I have the right, we have the right to privacy. We have the right to deal with what whatever it is that we deal with on our own time.”

The 27-year-old said that after the breakup with her son Lexington’s father, she was in a vulnerable place. It was in that time that she confided in someone “I considered a sister.” She thought they genuinely were looking out for her, but it seems now that they were just looking out for themselves. She doesn’t clarify though if they recorded her conversation with Budden without her knowledge, or if she recorded it and shared it with that person, who ended up passing it on.

“For my privacy to be completely violated, for the privacy of my family, and to have my son in the middle of all this? Absolutely not,” she said.

“To the bum a– b—h that leaked this? I’m not going to worry too much about you baby, you don’t move nothin’ over here,” she added. “You don’t move anything over here. I’m a let God handle you.”

But if you were looking for Santana to confirm or deny that Budden chased after her and dragged her, as she said in the phone call, she didn’t speak on any of that. She also had no comments about other abuse claims against her son’s father. Instead, she made it clear that what she and her ex deal with and decide to share with the public and not share is their business and nobody else’s.

“If I wanted to do this publicly, I’m on a national television show. Y’all would have caught this every Monday. I don’t play with my family. I don’t play with my son,” she said. “And at the end of the day, Joe is a great dad to Lex. That’s all I care about. Joe is present. Joe is active. Joe want’s to be here. We co-parent. That’s what I care about, him being a good father to our son. And I don’t need to explain that to anybody. That’s my business. That’s my family. That’s my son.”