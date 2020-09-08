Cyn Santana Accuses Joe Budden Of Getting Physical With Her In Leaked Phone Conversation

Last week we told you that Tahiry Jose shared that she had been in an abusive relationship with Joe Budden, and that he fractured her rib and pushed her down stairs during heated moments. He responded to her claims on his podcast by claiming she actually abused him, they had a toxic relationship, and saying that she is “a cancerous, toxic, clout and check-chasing liar.”

As we previously stated, she isn’t the first woman Budden has been involved with to claim that the rapper and podcaster was abusive, and it now seems she won’t be the last.

It’s unclear how the audio was leaked, but a conversation between Budden and his former fiancée, Cyn Santana, was recently released. It seems to be from right after their breakup, and two months before they started filming this latest season of Love and Hip Hop New York. The former couple are having a really hard time on the call with coming to an agreement about how to best co-parent their son, Lexington. It is their first time talking in a while. She asked him to not reach out to her for a whil and he said he was trying to give her time, but admitted, “Cyn I’m really trying not to be the guy to just start stalking you and just popping up so we can have a face-to-face conversation.”

She says she needs him to respect her space and focus on what’s important. What is important is that she says she needs him to help provide a home for their son because she claims that he kicked her and their son out of his home and hadn’t helped her financially. She also said she isn’t comfortable with him caring for their son alone because of his busy schedule, not knowing the needs of their son, who was a “baby” at the time, and alleged drinking habits. He reiterates that he’s trying to meet up with her to have a healthy face-to-face conversation so they can hash out their differences, but she won’t allow it. In response to that, she says she doesn’t want to meet him because he allegedly chased and dragged her:

CYN SANTANA: We are talking. JOE BUDDEN: Cyn you know what I mean. C’mon, man. C’mon, cut the sh-t. You know what I’m saying. Let’s stop. Oh, you mean in person so you can chase me again and drag me? I’m good. Cyn! Oh sh-t. I didn’t know we was there. I didn’t know we was there… Oh yeah. We’re there. I dragged you? I laid a hand on you and dragged you where? Where did I drag you, Cyn? You must have been drunk still, right? No, I was not drunk. I’m very aware of what was happening. Very aware. Joseph, Joseph, Joseph Anthony Budden Jr. Joseph Anthony Budden Jr. Let’s not play these games. Let’s go back to the baby.

He goes on to tell her he’s trying to be vulnerable with her and she won’t let him. Because of that, the lawyers they have are going to “drag it” in court if they can’t peacefully co-parent.

“You and I at some point, have to get better than this,” he told her during the call. She told him in response that they could get to a better place if would own up to his actions.

“Joseph. You know what? I can speak to you when you get out of this delusional state that you’re in and you can take accountability like a man and treat me like the woman you were about to marry and the mother of your baby boy,” she said. “That’s when I can speak to you.”

He says he would like “to see you” so he can take accountability, but that she’s “cut off every avenue” for him to be able to speak to her. She tells him that she doesn’t hate him, however, any talk about them getting back together is done.

“As far as our relationship goes as lovers and fiances and romantically involved, there’s nothing else to discuss here,” she said. “You’ve completely violated my trust if you really want to talk about it.

Things get heated between them on the call and she tells him “Do you know that you kicked me and your son out of your house and you haven’t sent me a dollar? You haven’t sent me a dollar, Joey. Nothing. Nothing, You haven’t sent me sh-t for me to buy Lex. Nothing, nothing, nothing.”

They agree their perspectives are so different on the issues they have, and the audio clip ends with her saying she can’t trust him:

CYN SANTANA: I still feel disrespected…What are you saying to me right now? That I should trust what after everything that I trusted? You’ve looked me in my eye and you’ve lied to me about everything. And now, and now while I’m on mommy survival mode, I’m supposed to trust you? JOE BUDDEN: Can I respond to that? Sure. No.

Santana and Budden broke up in 2019. Following their split, they initially struggled to communicate, as is clear during the phone call. However, they were able to make peace on Love and Hip Hop New York. Santana did say though in an interview on Brunch With Tiffany (as in Tiffany “New York” Pollard) that leaving that relationship was the best decision she’d ever made.

“We didn’t decide on anything. I did what was best for my mental health, my peace and for me and my son, you know what I mean? It was a decision that I had to make on my own. This wasn’t a unison thing,” she said. “How can I keep this very sweet? Basically, let’s just say that I’m probably the happiest I’ve ever been and that was probably the best decision that I’ve made in my entire life. In the 26 years I have of living on this earth, the best decision I made was leaving that relationship. And my son and I are amazing.”

And for the record, the day that Jose’s allegations about Budden came out on Hollywood Unlocked, Santana didn’t issue a statement on the matter. Instead, she posted the following message:

We’re sure there will be people who ask why this audio is just coming out now. There will be people who will say all of Budden’s exes are trying to claim he abused them now that he’s leaving Spotify and preparing to sign a new big podcast deal. Others, specifically women, will make mention of Santana’s previous comments about Black men treating Latina women best. It’s already happening. Nonetheless, that’s at least three notable women who are claiming he got physical with them during heated moments. You’re welcome to listen to the audio for yourself here.