Joe Budden Responds To Tahiry’s Abuse Allegations: “You Are A Cancerous, Toxic, Clout-And-Check-Chasing Liar”

Joe Budden has responded to his ex-girlfriend Tahiry Jose’s allegations of abuse. Simply put, he’s flat-out denying them. In the latest episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast,” Budden referred to Jose as a “cancerous, toxic liar” who abused him.

“This young lady is a liar. A cancerous, toxic liar. I’m uncertain why she’s lying this way, I’m not certain if she is misspeaking. If she has a false recollection of things,” said Budden. “I’m not sure what it is but she said some things that didn’t sit right with my soul. We’re talking about 24 or 25-year-old Joe and 25 or 26-year-old you. We were toxic to each other. And I’m glad that the climate has changed and we are able to have some conversations today that we couldn’t have back then because, today, I’m very comfortable saying, you were abusive! You used to beat my a–! You threw sh-t, you hit me, you kicked me, you did a whole bunch of sh-t.”

The “Love & Hip Hop” star went on to allege that Jose’s nose was, in fact, broken by an ex-boyfriend, but it wasn’t him. Further, he claims that there is proof of this.

“You said or made it seem as though your nose was broken as a result of abuse by Joe,” said the podcaster. “You were not clear in how and when and why you got your nose broken. And that Joe had absolutely nothing to do with that. You are a cancerous, toxic, clout and check chasing liar. You called me when you got into that physical altercation with that gentleman and he punched you in your face and your nose was broken. Why this story is coming up now and how it’s related to me exactly, I’m unclear.”

As previously reported, in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Jose alleged that Budden verbally and physically abused her over the course of their relationship. The reality star said that the physical attacks left her with multiple broken bones.

Listen to audio from Budden’s reaction below.