“Stop Lying!”: Tahiry Jose Alleges Joe Budden Broke Her Nose, Fractured Her Rib And Threw Her Down Stairs During Relationship

During an interview with Tahiry Jose on Hollywood Unlocked that was released on Monday, the reality star opened up about past allegations that she endured abuse from her ex Joe Budden. This time, she didn’t hold anything back speaking on the matter. She claimed the rapper and popular podcaster beat her during their past relationship to the point where he fractured her rib and broke her nose.

The conversation came about when Jose was speaking on her ex and former friend Vado, whom she appeared on Marriage Boot Camp with and who infamously grabbed her up in a forceful way on the show. When talking about how she dealt with an abusive relationship before that situation, host Jason Lee asked her point blank if Budden was her abusive ex. After a number of seconds of Jose trying to find the right words, she said he was indeed her abuser. And she is well-aware of the fact that people may look at her and be skeptical of her story, considering she and Budden have been so friendly in the past. In the season of Love and Hip Hop New York that just finished, she was caught in something of a love triangle with him and the mother of his son, Cyn Santana.

“I’ve had to endure this bully for the last 10 years. I even befriended the bully,” she said. “I didn’t know what else to do.”

She shared that after Budden spoke about her situation gone viral with Vado on his podcast, she could no longer keep quiet, especially when she says he’s lied about his own abuse towards her forever.

During the chat with Lee, she opened up about verbal abuse leading to physical abuse, and how her decision to try and leave him allegedly ended with her being thrown down the stairs. She also speaks on what it’s like to be abused and still want to deal with the person who did you harm. As for Budden’s account of things, and he has been accused of abuse to the point of miscarriage before by model Esther Baxter, he claimed in 2010 that he did put his hands on Jose at one time after finding out she was allegedly cheating. He claimed he only “mushed” her (which is still a no-no).

“I mushed the sh-t out of her f–king a–. And I think she was asking to get mushed,” he told Angela Yee. “She was dead caught cheating and I was fresh off tour and I was like ‘What’s up? You’re caught, you’re busted.’”

Jose says things went quite differently than what he claimed. Hit the flip to see what she says about what she allegedly endured.

She Initially Kept Quiet About What She Was Dealing With to Stay Focused on Her Work

“I think the way I was dealing with being in a relationship with Joe was just tucking it, hiding it cause I can’t stop. I have to continue going because people rely on me,” she said. “I have to handle stuff because I have to grow in this business. I’m not going to fold. I’m not failing because you want me to. I just keep going — until your trauma meets you.”