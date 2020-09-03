Handling Co-Parenting During COVID-19

Co-parenting can be difficult enough under normal conditions. Any time two people care deeply about someone the way two parents care about a child, tensions can run high, opinions can be very strong, and arguments can get heated surrounding the rearing of that child. This is true even when the parents are together. Add in the ingredient of divorce, or perhaps just the dissolution of a relationship that resulted in a baby but never in marriage, and the conflict surrounding parenting can become even stronger because the interpersonal conflict between the parents is also present.

Now take all of that and add a pandemic and the difficulty level of co-parenting just skyrocketed. We spoke to Aria Craig, co-parenting and blended family expert, on how parents can navigate raising a child together when they aren’t together as a couple, during a pandemic.

What if things are tense?

If two people are co-parenting because they once had hopes of being in a romantic relationship and that didn’t work out, there can naturally be some remaining tension there that can interfere with proper parenting habits. “At this point, with what’s going on, I would think that people would be a little bit more willing to set certain emotional differences aside and just have a conversation,” says Craig. But if they can’t, she suggests using other forms of communication than face-to-face or phone calls.