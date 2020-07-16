15 Things You May Obsess Over During The Quarantine

Idle hands are the devil’s playground. We’ve all heard it. We’ve all lived it. Almost any time in your life you were too fixated on one thing, it’s because you didn’t have enough going on. When you got wrapped up in that dead-end relationship, it was because you didn’t know what you wanted to do with your career. When you obsessed over having the perfect garden and putting up angry notes around the neighborhood about people not walking on your garden, it was because you had just gone through a breakup. A void will make us obsess over minute things because, well, it’s all we have. This pandemic and the ensuing quarantine has put us all in a state of some boredom. It’s not by our own doing (well, it is by those who aren’t wearing their damn masks!). But we don’t have the resources we normally would to get out of this funk, get busy, get active, have fun, and forget about that one thing we were obsessing over. My friend owns an outdoor furniture company and he says he’s never gotten so many phone calls about complaints over the tiniest things than he has during this pandemic, because people are bored! And they’re fixating on small things. For some, it’s that outdoor furniture. What is it for you? Here are things you might obsess over during the pandemic.

Your home décor

Since we’re spending so much time at home, we’re really honing in on every little detail of the home. That shelf should be an inch higher. Those accent pillows aren’t quite the right color. This bedspread doesn’t match the walls well enough. We don’t have enough art in that corner. We are stuck in our homes so we need them to be perfect and are obsessing over every little thing.