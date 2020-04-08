Why You’re Feeling Creatively Blocked Right Now

Have you been feeling creatively blocked lately? A little out of touch with your imagination? Struggling to get in contact with your muse? Not coming up with anything inspirational or feeling very inspired? That is perfectly normal. Society is collapsing. There’s a god d*mn pandemic going on. I can say that, right, because I imagine God doesn’t like COVID-19 either.

There is all this talk about how we should be productive right now—how we should use this unprecedented free time to write and paint and to create things. But I have to point out that free time isn’t all that’s necessary to create. We also need some joy. We need varied experiences. We need a layered, dynamic, and complex life full of all sorts of interesting characters. We need our days to look different. We don’t get much of that right now, huh?

It’s ok if you feel creatively stifled. Hey, even when times were good you had writer’s block sometimes, right? And you accepted that. You forgave yourself. So if you could forgive yourself then, why not forgive yourself now, when you’re flooded with terrible and sad stories every day? They say this should be a time of creative proliferation. I say screw that. Here are reasons it’s perfectly normal to feel creatively blocked right now.



You wonder what it’s for

You may want to create but then you stop and think “Will my industry even be there when this is all over? Will the platforms on which I would display this work even exist? What am I doing this for? Literally, what, where, and how will my work even go when this is over?”