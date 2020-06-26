Why Dating A Chef Is So Hard

Any man in any profession you date will come with his stuff. Some industries have a way of infiltrating every corner of the lives of the professionals who work in them. There are some jobs that require people to bring work home with them, whether that means literally working late hours in a home office, or just thinking about their job long after they’ve clocked out. Doctors are certainly in that category. Firefighters. There are some jobs that stick with you, long after you get home. There’s rarely a perfect job for a romantic partner that won’t cause some stress that finds its way into the relationship. Even a successful entrepreneur who doesn’t have to go into any office is taking phone calls and emails at all hours. But I will say that there is one job that is particularly trying on a relationship, and even more so when it’s the man in the relationship who has it. And that’s the job of chef. That is one high-octane job that has a way of really getting to a man’s head. And I mean particularly a man’s head. Here is why dating a chef is nearly impossible.

They’re used to being in charge

Chefs are used to being in charge. What they say goes. They have this unique job in which, even though the owner of the restaurant is technically their boss, they don’t even really have to answer to that boss. The owner usually defers to the chef when it comes to decisions that take place in the kitchen. So they really feel they have total authority, which can make them impossible romantic partners.