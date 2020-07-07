BlackOutDay: If You Must Spend Money Today, Buy From One Of These Black-Owned Businesses

By now, I’m sure you’ve seen the lists we’ve compiled on businesses owned by Black women. And I’m proud to say that although we’ve covered 187 brands in just the past few weeks, the companies we noted only scratch the surface — ‘cuz that’s how dope we are. Today, in a special #BlackOutDay effort, we’re pointing out specific products we love from Black-owned brands and putting you on to even more places to spend your Black dollars within the community as we demonstrate our economic power to America. The goal today is to not spend money, but if you must, do so with a Black-owned business. After checking out these seven brands, head over to our Buy Black Friday column for even more options to make buying Black a part of your regular routine.

Though I’ve known about this brand long before 2020 since it’s founder, Vanessa Wells, is the sister of our culture editor, Veronica Wells–Puoane, is there another saying that better sums up the mood of this year? Two minutes on Twitter will confirm the sentiment that when Black women win, we all win. And there’s no better response to naysayers than what’s printed on the front of this sweatshirt.