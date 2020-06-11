28 Black Women-Owned Home Decor Brands To Support Right Now
As we seek more and more to create spaces where we can fully express ourselves and feel safe, as the saying goes, there’s no place like home. In continuing our series on Black-owned brands to support right now, here are 28 interior design brands owned and operated by Black women whose furniture, light fixtures, textiles, and accessories will help you feel like yourself at home.
Modish Decor Pillows
New York City native Chantal Bradley started Modish Decor Pillows In 2015. Having always had a passion for interior design, her pillows, like the gunmetal lustrous design above, bring her posh style to life in home decor.