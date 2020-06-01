15 Benefits Of Having A Shoe-Free Home

I used to think that households that didn’t allow shoes inside were just a bit uppity. Or going for some ultra-sophisticated European vibe. I remember getting all dressed up for dinner parties or house parties, and then being annoyed when I had to take off my shoes – the cute, strappy stilettos I’d carefully selected for that very outfit – at the front door. Then my pants were too long or the outfit looked awkward. And I felt weird about walking around barefoot on their floor. I felt so exposed – so vulnerable. But then, my partner and I bought our first place, it has beautiful white wood floors, and I became precious about things. You guessed it: we now have a shoe-free home. In addition to minimizing the number of times you need to wash your floors each month, it has tons of other benefits that you may not have thought of. And really, it’s a tiny lifestyle adjustment. Get a good shoe rack by the front door – you can get a wall-mounted one so it doesn’t take up much floor space – and you can quickly start realizing the pros of a shoe-free home.

More closet space

If you invest in a spacious shoe rack to keep by the front door, then that means you no longer need to keep all of your shoes in your closet. Translation: more closet space! Maybe that means finally moving some items you had stored in hard-to-reach places, back into the closet. Or, just keeping a roomier closet.