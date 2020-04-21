“They Disrespectful, They F–k Everybody And It Ain’t No Rules To Them”: After Abuse And Cheating From Men, Shekinah Won’t Date

Although Shekinah Jo Anderson usually appears on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta as a source of comic relief, the star hairstylist got very serious during Monday night’s “You Trippin” episode of the series. In episode six, during the girls trip, cast member Sierra Gates shared that things in her relationship with boyfriend BK Brasco could be a lot better, and co-star Spice also talked how about she hadn’t spoken to the father of her children in three years. As both women lamented the state of their love and co-parenting lives, it left Shekinah ready to vent about her issues with today’s men.

“That’s why I’m single. B—h, I been through some things,” she said. “I been to the point where a n—-a done mentally and physically abused me, and I don’t want to deal with that.”

“I’ve been in two different abusive relationships and I feel a lot of these other ladies have been through some of the things that I’ve been through right here,” she said in her confessional. “It hurts me to know they’ve been through those same things because mind manipulation, a man putting his hand on you, it’s unacceptable you guys.”

Shekinah says she doesn't date because of trauma from past relationships… 💔💔💔#LHHATL pic.twitter.com/jzLBvE2co8 — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) April 21, 2020

From there, Shekinah spoke about the cheating, and violence she’s been subjected to, and that she’s seen other women have to deal with.

“They put you in a box where you’re supposed to be doing everything right and they still be [inaudible] off on you. I don’t f–k with these n—as,” she said. “And they could f–k you and you, and have y’all beefing with each other. It’s a lot with these men. They disrespectful, they f–k everybody and it ain’t no rules to them. He’ll be out f–kin’ another ho and come beat your a– because he out f–ckin’. It’s not right!”

From there, she pounced on the idea that all people talk about is how women want and need men, yet some treat so many women terribly.

“All we do is sit up here and talk about a man, a man, a man. It’s so f–ked up how we built up from children up that we gotta have a man,” she said. “‘Oooh I want a man. Oooh I want the man with the money. Oooh I want this.’ That man with the money come with so many problems, so much sh-t.”

She then turned her attention to such examples as how Stevie J treated Mimi Faust, who was part of the girl trip, and Spice taking care of two kids by herself since she and her ex broke up.

“What Stevie J do? What he did to you? Brought the b—h Joseline around you after you done got damn been with him, got his baby! F–ked a whole stripper on you!” she said. “You know how many women got to take care of their children like this girl said she has to take care of her children? It ain’t right.”

“At the end of the day everybody keep running around talking about we need a man. You need some d–k. No, b—h I need the Lord to get my s–t in order. F–k is you talking about?” she added. “I’m sick of this s–t with these men.”

In 2017, Shekinah posted a picture of herself with a bruised face claiming that a man had physically abused her. Before deleting the post she wrote, “Please pray for me this man just beat me sooooo bad please pray for me!!!!”

She never really explained what was behind the post — until now.

Check out the reactions people had to Shekinah’s feelings about how some of the men of today treat women, which has led her to avoid dating.

Shekinah took it to church on tonight’s episode. That’s right These niggas ain’t shit sis #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/O3eieEOVBs — Sha (@Loveya2Staye) April 21, 2020

“I get where Shekinah coming from. And I don’t blame her,” said an equally frustrated commenter on Twitter. “Men are lame AF & that’s just that. I felt her whole rant! COMPLETELY.”