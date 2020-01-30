Sierra Gates From “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Says Daughter Is “Forever Affected” After Alleged Bathroom Attack

Sierra Gates from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is rightfully concerned about the well-being of her 14-year-old daughter, after she was reportedly attacked by a classmate and their mother last week.

Gates shared the details on social media, claiming that her daughter was assaulted in the bathroom of North Atlanta High School during lunch hour. The incident was caught on tape and investigators believe the student illegally granted access to their parent from a side door entrance.

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, the classmates parent was identified as Treon F. Ponder, who was charged with counts of battery, disrupting public school and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was granted a $4,000 bond, but remained in custody as of January 23, the same day she turned herself into authorities.

Gates said she was shaken when her daughter called to say that she was being threatened by her classmate moments before the attack. Gates also said she tried to reason with Ponder to no avail.

“This has been one of the most trying and challenging time of my life, especially as a mother,” Gates said in a statement obtained by The Shade Room. “To hear your child literally screaming on the phone that a grown woman is trying to attack her is the worst feeling in the world.

“Especially knowing that’s it’s happening at school, a place where she is suppose to feel safe. Something like this should have never ever happened! The old me would have took it to the street but I know that will only escalate the situation. We are moving forward with taking legal action and will be pressing charges because there needs to be justice for my daughter, it hurts my heart knowing there’s nothing that I can say to her, buy her, or do for her that will truly change how this experience has forever affected her.”

“When I saw the video that has been going around it made me even more disgusted because the lady admits that my daughter is a sweet girl! There is no excuse or justification for her actions, it’s just sad and I wouldn’t wish this on nobody’s child,” she continued.