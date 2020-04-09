TMI: Shekinah Anderson Had Some Of Her Altered Behind Removed, Admits “I Used To Have A Hard Time Wiping Myself”

Shekinah Jo Anderson and best friend Tameka “Tiny” Harris recently started their own podcast called The Tiny Jo Show. Episode one alone revealed that they’re going to be keeping it very real, maybe a tad too real, about everything from relationships, sex, plastic surgery and more.

While visiting with first guest T.I., the trio talked about whether or not they are comfortable passing gas in front of their partners. While Tiny and T.I. said they try to keep the mystery, Shekinah said she’s not holding anything for anybody. She was especially emphatic about this after opening up, surprisingly, about the experience she had with her altered backside, which she obtained through a fat transfer.

“Recently I had some of my butt took off. Let me tell you something that’s messed up. My gas didn’t have a smell, but I used to have a hard time wiping myself, and I’m so happy that that a– is gone,” she said, as T.I.’s jaw dropped. “It was so hard for me to wipe my a–. I’m so thankful.”

While clarifying what she meant, the hairstylist and Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star said she couldn’t get her hand around her backside while having a bowel movement, so she had to get creative, going through the front to get to the back.

“It was just a lot for me to get back there. It was a lot. I couldn’t reach my hand back there like I can now,” she said. “I was too big. That a– was too big. I couldn’t even wipe myself.”

In response to such a struggle, T.I. tried to send a shout-out to the women who choose to remain natural, despite the fact that both his wife and her BFF are not. They weren’t having it.

“Get out of here now! Ain’t nobody natural no more!” Shekinah said. “Shout out to all you fake b—hes that’s not natural. Y’all b—hes done had more surgeries than me. Y’all know who ya’ll are. And don’t be trickin’ folks talking about you’re natural. You’re lying.”

Struggling to wipe isn’t the first time Shekinah’s backside has given her some trouble. During last season of LHHATL, she lost her balance during a scene and ended up spinning, to the amusement of viewers and folks on Twitter. She blamed it on her butt.

“My a– hurt so bad behind that!” she said at the time. “It still hurt. Y’all know my a– is fake. I done fell on this fake a– like that on that hard a– floor? I still feel the pain.”

Jo has been open about her fondness for liposuction (she’s done it three times), fat transfers, and having a breast reduction. She told the ladies of The Real in 2017 that she went such routes because it was the easiest way to get the body she wants. However, she maintained that it doesn’t mean she doesn’t love herself.

“I love myself either way,” she said. “I feel like if any woman wants to make themselves better and they feel like doing something to make themselves better, go do it. You only have one life to live.”