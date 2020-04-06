Why Video Calling During COVID-19 Is Essential To Mental Health

Have you been getting in your FaceTime calls? How about those Skype calls? Zoom parties? Facebook messenger group video calls? Google Duo? However you do it, call your friends using a video-enabled app. See their faces. Hear their voices. Maybe it sounds like easy advice to follow. And, I think in the first couple of weeks of the coronavirus lockdown, it was. I don’t think any of us ever imagined this would go on more than two weeks. And two weeks away from our usual lives? We can do that. Many of us take two-week vacations. We go on cruises for two weeks. Many of our college breaks lasted roughly two weeks. When we’ve gotten sick in the past with something like the flu, or had to recover from surgery, we’ve ducked out of life for two weeks. Taking a break for two weeks is something we could all handle. So, I think, during that time, we felt positive, and hopping on a video call with a friend every day felt fun and easy. Video calls were surging early on in this thing.

I think the reality is now setting in, though, that we really don’t know how long it will be until we can freely, without fear, invite a friend over for dinner or meet a friend at the movies. And the not knowing is the worst. It’s a terrible limbo to be in. It’s personally made me depressed, and when I’m depressed—as is the case for many—the hardest things to do are those that are good for me. I just get in my rut, feeling like nothing will help, and not having the energy to try anything. That goes for video calls with friends. But, every time I force myself to do it, I get the energy and the hope that I desperately needed to make it through a few more days of this terrible thing. Here are reasons to video chat with friends every day during this pandemic.

You’ll put yourself together

Hey how long has it been since you did your hair? Or put a little makeup on? Or changed clothes? It’s okay. Same over here. Things have been getting grimy in this quarantine. The good thing about getting on a video call with friends is that it motivates you to pull yourself together, at least a little bit. And then, seeing yourself that way will actually cheer you up.