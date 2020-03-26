MAFS: 10 Things Michael Said To Meka That Were Either A Boldfaced Lie Or Just Absolutely Ridiculous

What is there really left to be said about these couples on Married at First Sight? Season 10 has been a trainwreck. There are some close contenders when it comes to who might be the biggest trainwreck of all, but if there was someone in the clear lead, it’s Michael Watson. Yes, he has even been worse than self-absorbed Zach. Because while there is something really wrong with a man who claims he wants to marry but won’t live with his wife and show her affection but will maintain an inappropriate relationship with her friend, there’s something really really unsettling about a man who will lie about everything. According to Meka Jones, Michael has lied about where he’s traveled, what he does for a living and the things he’s said. So with another lie uncovered during episode 13 about his pay stubs, we thought we’d just rewind and take a walk down memory line to see all of the stories and ridiculous things Michael has said this season. It really has been a lot.

Did He or Did He Not Say He Needed Sex During the Honeymoon?

The first big red flag, of course, was a comment Meka said Michael made on the plane when they were on their way to their honeymoon in Panama. She claims he said that if they didn’t have sex during the honeymoon, it would be hard for him to move forward in the marriage. When asked if he said that once cameras were on, Michael denied it and probably still does. Instead, he blamed that whole snafu on miscommunication during a conversation about where they stood sexually. Either way, it greatly threw their very young marriage off course and they haven’t been able to get back on.