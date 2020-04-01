How Black Women Business Owners Can Boost Business Marketing Strategies Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

The effects of COVID-19 have painted a new world for business owners across the country along with Black women-owned businesses. Apart from this pandemic revealing how terrible our health care system is, COVID-19 has also created new concerns that affect our everyday lives. Over the past couple of years, Black women entrepreneurs have outdone themselves, according to Th e 2018 State of Women-Owned Business Repor t . Black women’s business ownership grew by 164 percent and today they own more than 2 million businesses.

However, this pandemic may stand to negate all their hard work.

Despite this crisis, we can keep this momentum if we take the time to reevaluate how we connect with consumers. New problems require new strategies, and as people shelter in place, non-essential businesses close their physical locations and Americans quarantine across the country, it’s more important, now than ever to explore new marketing strategies. It’s time to connect with consumers on a new and creative level that curbs coronavirus complications.

LaToya Shambo, CEO and founder of Black Girls Digital, a Premium Digital Marketing and Influencer Agency, suggested several marketing tips business owners can use to help their business and reach customers.