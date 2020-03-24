Fresh Foods That Last A Long Time

Something has been bothering me about the current shelter-in-place situation (well, a lot of things, of course) and that’s how we’re grocery shopping. The canned stuff is flying off the shelves. Really, all the non-perishables are what people tend to be buying in bulk right now. And fresh fruit and vegetable sales are declining. I understand that picking up sustenance protected by what seem like indestructible tin cans provides a sense of security right now. Each time I hold one I imagine some end-of-times scenario in which it’s just me, my bunker, and rows and rows of gleaming steel, holding stewed peaches and baked beans.

But, it’s not the end-of-times. We, as a country, have been through struggles like this before and bounced back—a reality that may calm your nerves right now. And, as it stands, we can still buy perishable items. In fact, according to this New York Times post, there is a surplus of avocados! Yup—that little lumpy fruit that restaurants (when they were open #supportrestaurantworkers) charged a bit too much to add to your sandwich or nachos is now piling up in stores. I’m buying tons every time I go because the deals are just too good to pass up. We don’t need to just buy canned foods or frozen stuff.

As a matter of fact, we shouldn’t just be buying the non-perishables, as they’re filled with so many preservatives and sodium that they can mean bad news for our health if eaten in large quantities. But I understand that what we want, right now, is food that lasts so that we don’t have to venture back to the store any sooner than necessary, braving the long lines and potential COVID-19 exposure. Fortunately, these fresh items last a long time on your counter or in your fridge. So stock up on these.

Turnips

These beautiful purple and white ground-dwelling vegetables are loaded with fiber, tons of vitamins—including vitamin B, which we need to feel happy during these dark times—and heart-healthy omega-3s. What’s more is that they last two to three weeks with the stem on, uncut in the refrigerator.