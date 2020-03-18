Calming Realities We Need To Hear Amongst Coronavirus

“The people are always the worst part of it,” is what many family members from older generations have been saying to me. My boyfriend and I just took a walk through town and met a man in his eighties who said, calmly, “I made it through two wars and I’ll make it through this one.” But, he did call it a war. Is it a war? A war against whom? Or what? Maybe it’s a war against people and a virus. There’s no doubt that we are under attack from a virus, but are we also under attack from our baser instincts and worst behaviors? People are getting into physical altercations over canned food in the store. Things are getting tense as many people in bigger cities have to line up for hours to get into a grocery store. What are those who have to go to work to do right now? They can’t wait in line for hours to grocery shop. What about those relying on short-term babysitters to watch their kids as they make these trips?

There is, no doubt, a problem arising, but it’s arising mostly from our own panic. If everybody would continue to do their shopping at a mostly normal rate—with the exception that we should stock up on roughly two weeks of food right now and go inside—there wouldn’t be these issues. However, many seem to be taking that “shelter in place for two weeks” mandate to mean “Buy enough food for six months,” and they’re cleaning out stores.

“The people are always the worst part of it,” may be correct. But, I have sympathy. People are just afraid. They want to protect themselves and their families. Some don’t even want to stockpile, but are just doing so because everyone else is, and they need to fend for themselves. If the panic can just stop or at least slow down, the results of that panic—which really are problematic—can slow down, too. Here are calming realities we all need to hear right now.

This isn’t the first pandemic

SARS. Ebola. Swine flu. Zika. We forget that the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 is not the first pandemic this country has faced. And we’ve always gotten through it. Do you remember the panic surrounding the Swine Flu? It felt like it would never end and then it…did. Same with Ebola and Zika and SARS. Each time, we felt there was no end in sight and now, where are those pandemics? It always ends.