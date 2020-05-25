Signs It’s Time To Move On To A New Job (Even In The Midst Of The Pandemic)

For months, rumors have been swirling that Angela Yee and Charlamagne the God may be eyeing new opportunities in preparation to depart popular morning show, “The Breakfast Club.” While we would certainly hate to see the trio part ways, we understand the importance of recognizing when it’s time to move on from a position.

During the Cornavirus pandemic, focus has been on those who are unemployed, but as we all ponder what life will look like on the other side, many have come to the conclusion it’s time for a career change — or at least a company change. Here are ten signs it may be time to start planning your exit.

Your job is making you physically ill

One work environment became so stressful that I was frequently missing work due to health reasons. Every few days, I would break out in terrible hives that left my face looking disfigured and on several occasions, my tongue would swell. While doctors initially suspected allergies as the culprit, it was eventually determined that stress was causing the hives. Ironically, the chronic hives never returned after I turned in my resignation.