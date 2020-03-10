“I Wanted The Shortest Contract Possible”: Are Angela Yee And Charlamagne Moving On From The Breakfast Club?

Could the original trio of The Breakfast Club hosts be parting ways soon? Based on a recent conversation, it sounds like two of the most popular hosts could be looking for an out soon.

While the hosts of State of the Culture were visiting, including Joe Budden, Remy Ma, Jinx and Eboni K. Williams, Budden talked about the original plans for the show, which were to have just he and possibly rapper Azealia Banks as hosts. When that fell through, he said he wanted to have more than just two people, and recommended Remy, whom he works with on Love and Hip Hop: New York. She said even though the opportunity wasn’t offering a lot financially, causing her to ask for a short-term contract initially, she has had such a great time being a co-host that she is looking forward to renegotiating her contract with Revolt when the time comes.

That’s when Budden asked Charlamagne, Angela Yee and DJ Envy if they’d renegotiated and resigned their contracts. It got awkward.

“That’s the question I wanted to ask y’all,” he said. “All y’all re-upped?”

“Aw naw, I’m not re-upped,” Charlamagne said.

After that it got quiet. Charlamagne said no and Angela Yee said no. DJ Envy was the only one who said he had resigned his contract and would be back for sure.

“I got five kids, I’m long term” he said. “I’m loooong term.”

Yee, however, wants to keep her options open.

“It’s renegotiation time. I wanted the shortest contract possible,” she answered honestly. “You never know if something else happens, who wants to be stuck if that’s not… Who knows?”

“We’re always getting syndicated and more markets, over 100 now,” she added.

When Remy joked that she and Eboni could help fill in if the host seats ended up being empty, Charlamagne said, “Probably gonna happen.”

However, DJ Envy reiterated, “I’ll be here for a while.”

It wouldn’t be a big surprise that Charlamagne and Yee would want to move on to other things. He has been taking on all sorts of opportunities and doing commentating on TV programs. He had his own show called Uncommon Sense on MTV2 and most recently launched a popular interview series with celebrities on YouTube, which is often titled “A Conversation.”

As for Yee, she has her raunchy but beloved podcast Lip Service and a whole thriving business in a juice bar chain called Juices for Life.

She shared in a recent interview with Variety that she often feels like she best expresses herself outside of The Breakfast Club, because she is often talked over by her co-hosts. Also, she’s been open about her disappointment with Charlamagne for interviewing rapper Gucci Mane on his YouTube series after he publicly disrespected her, which created some tension between the hosts.

“Things are always happening that if you let it bother you, you’ll be mad all the time,” she said in January. “It’s hard not to [take things personally]. It sucks because sometimes you feel so numb. You used to get so upset over things and feel so much, after a while shit keeps happening, you’re just numb to it now. … Also, if we got along all the time, it probably wouldn’t be as interesting. The way that I am: there’s certain things that I don’t agree with and I’m just never been the type of person… I was taught in radio: if somebody is talking, then you don’t talk over them. Sometime, it’s hard to even speak. Sometimes being the only woman on the show, I have to always try to cut in. … Because I’m also the person who’s doing the research; watching the shows; reading the books. I’m always trying to get validity and points across. There’s not enough room for me to do that and express my feelings, you have to figure one or the other. When we do Rumor Report, I have the stories. When we do Front Page News, I’m presenting the stories. They’re jumping in with their opinions, but somebody has to present the stories. It doesn’t leave as much space for you to say ‘Ok, here’s what I think.’ I express myself a lot more outside of that show.”

All three individuals have been hosts of The Breakfast Club since 2010. The show has been in syndication since 2013 and airing on Revolt since 2014.

Check out their conversation on the matter around the 40-minute mark below: