How To Advance Your Career During Quarantine

I think many of us felt as if our careers came to a screeching halt the moment the economy shut down. I think I feel the most for those who were about to break–the ones who were on the brink of something great. They were so close to landing that client. They were so close to securing that investment. They were so close to getting an agent. They were two emails away from landing that deal. And then…nothing. The world went silent. Those who already broke through can mostly enjoy knowing that their career status is secure. They already had momentum, which is so hard to build up. And those were just in the infancy stages of their careers, well, they didn’t know yet what it meant to taste success. So they may not feel they lost much. But those who were almost there, ugh, I feel for them.

Fortunately, your career doesn’t have to come to a complete standstill just because the economy is technically closed. It may seem like you just have to accept that everything is frozen, and if you’re lucky, will pick back up where it left off when the quarantine began, once the quarantine is over. But that is not entirely true. There are things you can do right now to give yourself a head start once the economy re-opens. Here are ways to advance your career during quarantine.

Make quality, industry-relevant content

Keep your visibility high by creating excellent social media content or blog content. Keep a spreadsheet going in which you write down every blurb or copy and paste every link that you think others in your industry would find interesting or useful. That way, you don’t need to think of content the day of–you’ll have some good stuff backlogged. It’s a good way to remind people you’re around, and be a positive presence.