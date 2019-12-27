Hot Celebrity Couples On Our Radar For 2020

This year, we saw a lot of celebrity breakups. But with loss comes gain, and some of our favorite stars fell in love or continued to cultivate love in their relationships. There are also a few connections in Hollywood that are questionable–yea the passion is there, but do they have the commitment to go the distance? We compiled a list of the hottest celebrity couples on our radar for 2020. Find out if your fave #couplegoals made the list.

Kehlani & YG

Rapper YG and songstress Kehlani made their first public appearance during New York fashion week in September. At the time, the couple seemed to come out of nowhere, but Kehlani explained they weren’t “new to dis” in an IG photo of them, captioned “Five years in the making.” But there love was quickly disrupted when YG was caught kissing another woman outside of an LA nightclub in October. The two have been on the rocks since then, with the mom of one saying she is “single” on social media, but the Bay Area native recently posted a photo of YG to her Insta-stories, so maybe she’s open to reconciliation.