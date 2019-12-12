Kehlani Says She’s “Single” Weeks After YG Was Reportedly Caught Kissing Another Woman

Kehlani is officially a single woman.

The songstress went public with her romance with rapper YG earlier this year during New York Fashion week. Even though their union was news to us, Kehlani wrote at the time that their connection was “five years in the making.”

But their picture perfect moment was quickly shattered, when just a few weeks later YG was allegedly caught kissing another woman. Back in October, the Los Angeles native was out partying at Poppy Night club and ended up reportedly kissing a mystery woman outside. The unidentified woman was spotted crouching in front of the passenger seat of YG’s vehicle.

After footage leaked of the incident, YG’s camp released this statement to The Shade Room: “He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting Kehlani. He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away.”

Kehlani was mum on the incident, but recently spoke up about her relationship status after certain media outlets tried to link her with Tory Lanez. The mom-of-one posted a photo of herself in Toronto, and responded to a fan who insinuated she was visiting the city to date Toy Lanez.

“because i keep seeing this. i’m addressing it. absolutely not. we made a song for my album. i am single. and focused. leave the rumors for poorly paid bloggers,” she said in a now-deleted response, according to Bossip.

Meanwhile, YG is still uber protective over his ex, firing off these subs at anyone trying to get close to her: “Don’t get caught trying to comfort my b*tch while we going through it,” he wrote on Insta-stories.