Jeannie Mai Answered A Steamy Fan Question About Her Sex Life With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have been very public about their relationship since they first became Instagram official back in September. The two were rumored to be coupled up for months before their red carpet debut, but now that they are “official official” both stars have been openly discussing and sharing their love.

“The Real” host posted a video of herself and Jeezy cruising through the streets in a drop top blasting Tevin Campbell’s hit, “Can We Talk.” Jeannie posted the happy video with the caption, “U know da vibezzz 😎💫❤.”

When a prying fan asked the 40-year-old if she “went down on that BBC” Jeannie responded enthusiastically saying, “Yesssiirrrr.”

This latest Jeannie X Jeezy post comes just a few weeks after the couple spent their first Thanksgiving together. On an episode of “The Real,” Jeannie gushed about meeting Jeezy’s whole family.

“It was an unforgettable, surreal moment. It was the first time that we obviously spent Thanksgiving together, and to be able to have an intimate dinner with his family … his family is beautiful. They’re all such lovely people and they’re fun,” Jeannie told the audience.

She then went on to explain that Jeezy’s family made her feel right at home, and even went as far as cooking her chitlins and oxtails.

“They got mad cousins. And if you saw [Jeezy’s Instagram] Story, we turned it into a lit lit party afterwards. There was a DJ and there was electric sliding … there was a lot of things going on. But this is what was most meaningful. I asked his auntie, who loves to bring different dishes, to make me — and I threw it out there thinking she wasn’t going to do it — to make me … her name is Mother, and I was like, ‘Mother, will you make me some oxtails and some chitlins?’ And yo, she came with Tupperware, chitlins and oxtail, and they were just for me! They weren’t for everyone, and she was like, ‘These are just for you, don’t let anyone else have them.’ It was so wonderful to meet his family and be able to spend time together. It was special.”

This is Jeannie’s first public relationship since her split with her ex of ten years, Eddy Harteis.