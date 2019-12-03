Tamar Braxton’s BF Gave His Nigerian Family An Ultimatum — Love And Accept Tamar The Way He Does Or Risk Losing Him

Find yourself a man who goes as hard for you as it seems David Adefeso does for his love, Tamar Braxton.

The Braxton Family Values star recently celebrated her first Thanksgiving with Adefeso and her son, Logan Herbert, as a family. Adefeso was especially excited to commemorate the occasion, sharing that some of his family members were present and already see Braxton as part of the brood. This is a big deal to him considering that sometimes, in Nigerian culture, family can either be very welcoming or standoffish and intrusive if they’re not a fan of the person you bring home.

“Yesterday my @tamarbraxton , Beans and I hosted our first thanksgiving dinner as a family. My dynamic 80 year old mom, sister, brother-in-law and niece as well as more than 30 close friends of ours attended. We had a blast!!!” he wrote. “It always amazes me to see how Tamar and my family took to each other from the moment they met back in Nigeria; they love her and she loves them right back. During dessert my mom stood up to speak and she called Tamar her daughter. I wasn’t surprised: my family took to Tamar’s gorgeous simile [sic], deep kindness and infectious sense of humor almost as strongly as she took to my family’s deeply Christian, conservative, African roots. But what if my family hadn’t accepted her? As with a lot of African American families, many African parents and families tend to get too overly involved in their children’s relationships and married lives, often to the detriment of the young couple’s relationship (heck, I’ve seen some of my friends’ moms move into the couple’s home right after they got married, which so often makes life miserable for the daughter-in-law).”

However, the 50-year-old financial consultant said that from the moment he realized he was serious about the star, he ensured that she wouldn’t have to deal with anything like that. He put his foot down — respectfully, of course.

“I vowed that I would never put Tamar through the misery I’ve seen other couples go through with the man’s family. So I informed my family early on that they didn’t have a choice!” he said. “They either love Tamar the way they love me and accept her the way I accept her….or they risk losing me completely. Needless to say, I needn’t have worried!! My mom treats Tamar like her 4th daughter (I have 3 sisters) and Beans like her 13th grandchild, my sisters cherish her the way they do each other, and my brothers adore my @tamarbraxton almost as much as I do. Welcome to the Adefeso family, Tamar!! I am so grateful and give thanks that God brought you and Beans into my life.”

Adefeso also encouraged other men, Black men specifically, to take a stand for Black women when it comes to the treatment they receive from the man’s loved ones. Whether married or not, Adefeso says the woman you fall in love with needs to be your priority.

“A word to all the young, strong brothas out there who are in relationships with our beautiful black sistas: please stand up for your girl!” he wrote. “Once you pick her she becomes your #1 in life; and she comes before the rest of your family: before your mom, sisters, and before even you!! And that’s how to keep a happy home!”

He better c’mon preachin’!

It’s good to see how invested Adefeso is in his relationship not only with Braxton, but her son as well, especially since early on in their relationship, she was the one fawning publicly over him all the time. The couple have been dating since the summer of 2018 after meeting at a mutual friend’s birthday party early last year. Though she’s been talking about him for some time, they went public in April at the Braxton Family Values Season 6 premiere. Months later, in July, she would meet his family during a trip to Nigeria and lauded her experience, saying, “@david.adefeso is a dream come true and coming home was the BEST thing I’ve done in a long time. I’m so honored to be apart [sic] of this spectacular family.”