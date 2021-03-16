MadameNoire Featured Video

Can we be real for a second? Dating is hard. According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2019, nearly half of U.S. adults (most of them women) say that dating has become harder in the last 10 years.

Add in the complexity of some men being hard to read, and it’s a never-ending challenge to decode their feelings. However, love is a crazy emotion and it can change men in ways that you never thought to be possible. Did you know that according to Broadly, “studies show heterosexual men tend to fall in love, or believe they have fallen in love, much faster” than their female partners?

Men want and need love too. And if you’ve ever asked, “will a man change for a woman he loves?” the answer is a resounding yes.

Here are 14 examples of how men change when they are in love:

1. He’s willing to open up

Men can be pretty closed off emotionally. They don’t talk much when things are bothering them and trying to get an inkling of what’s going on can be like pulling teeth. When a man is willing to open up to you emotionally, it’s a big sign that he has strong emotions for you.

2. He’s a better listener

Talking to some men can be like talking to a brick wall, or if he does happen to be listening, things go in one ear and right out the other. If a guy loves you, it’s likely that he’s more willing to listen to what you have to say. Of course, this doesn’t mean he wants to hear about all the gossip going on in your circle of friends, but when it comes to the important stuff, he’s all ears.

3. He’s open to PDA

When a man is in true love, it’s more likely that he’s willing to display some PDA, no matter who is looking. Love makes a man completely carefree, so he doesn’t care who sees him kissing him at the mall or who spots him hugging you in the frozen food aisle.

4. He talks about you

Before a man falls in love, he may mention you in passing conversation to his friends or co-workers, which is pretty normal. But, when a man is in love, expect him to gush and gloat about you whenever he can. When a man is really into you, he’s always ready to talk about how beautiful you are or how successful you are to anyone who asks.

5. He prioritizes you

When you are just casually dating a man, you can’t really expect him to rearrange his schedule to fit in movie time at your house or for a last-minute dinner invite. However, a man who is in love is definitely going to be more willing to prioritize and change things around so that he can spend time with you, even if it’s just to have coffee.

6. He stays in contact

Men aren’t typically ones to talk on the phone a lot or to spend a lot of their time staying in constant contact all day. But with love in the equation, you can expect a lot more communication from a man. He may text you to ask how you are or he may call you to tell you about something crazy that just happened to him. He’s clearly out of his comfort zone, and that’s a good thing!

7. He talks about the future

Some men are planners and some aren’t, but a man who is very involved with his feelings for a woman is very likely to start talking and thinking about the future. If your man starts talking about future plans with you, know that without a doubt, your name is all over his heart.

8. He’s always smiling

A man who isn’t in love doesn’t go around looking like he’s angry at the world, but when a guy is in love, you can definitely tell. Love has a crazy way of making people happy and putting a constant smile and glow on their face.

9. He becomes a snuggler

Not all men are looking to get you into bed and kick you out, but when there are no emotions, fun between the sheets is usually just that and nothing more. A man who is in love is unlikely to just want sex. Instead, he’s probably looking for some cuddles and snuggles. In fact, he may be the one to initiate them.

10. He’s ready for something serious

A lot of men aren’t ready to settle down when they’re young. Instead, they’re looking to casually date and spend time with women whenever they see fit. Love changes a man in the sense that when a man is committed to someone, he sincerely wants something serious instead of something temporary. He’s no longer looking to add notches to his bedpost.

11. Nights out become nights in

All men have a group of males that they like to go out and spend time with. But a man who is in love is more likely to become more content with staying at home than going out. If a guy is in love, you can definitely expect him to cancel a Friday night out with friends to stay at home with you.

12. He does nice things for you…regularly

During the dating journey, men are known to bring a woman a small gift, such as flowers or chocolates. But, the gesture becomes less about impressing you and more about showing that he cares when a man loves you. A man who is in love with you wants to show you his emotions and is likely to bring you gifts, even just a card, on the regular.

13. He’s open to your advice

Some men can be very hard-headed when it comes to taking advice from other people, especially advice from a woman. But, when a man is really into you and has strong emotions for you, he doesn’t think twice about taking the advice you give him. He may even start coming to you when he needs advice about work or family issues.

14. He outwardly respects you

No one wants to get involved with a man who doesn’t respect them, but respect has to be earned. When a guy loves you and is really serious about things he will go out of his way to show you that he respects you emotionally and physically and that he wants things to be mutual.