Lessons Men Must Learn Before Being Good Partners

Everybody has life lessons to learn before they can be good partners. It's not just men—I want to be clear about that. But I believe that men and women tend to need to learn very different lessons in order to finally become the type of person who can enjoy a life-long, happy and peaceful relationship. Maybe it's something about the way people parent boys versus girls, often insisting girls be thoughtful, polite, considerate, and sweet, and insisting that boys be tough—both physically and emotionally—competitive, and ambitious. If two sisters fight, they're scolded instantly, and told to give their sister a hug and say sorry. When boys fight, people say, "Boys will be boys." This isn't true of all parenting styles, but it's true of many, and I think it sets boys and girls—or rather the men and women they become—up to have certain weaknesses in the relationship department. Of course, our upbringings also give us certain strengths. I think women are generally more comfortable being emotionally open and affectionate because they were encouraged to be so from a young age, and those are great traits. Men are encouraged to be tough in the face of adversity, because that's what they were told to do from a young age. But there are always two sides to every coin, and when the emphasis is so far on one side of the coin for a person for a long time, he can grow up lacking on the other. The more I reflect on all of my exes, the more I listen to the older men in my life—from my father to his friends—talk about what they've learned, and the more I hear my single girlfriends tell me about what's happening in their dating lives, the more I have come to understand that there are just some common lessons men need to learn before they can be good partners. Listening means being listened to When they're young, men think that listening to their girlfriends talk about their day or their problems or their dreams—or whatever—is a task. They think it's a thankless task, too, so they just nod and smile, going through the motions, pretending to listen. Until they get older, life gets tough and complicated, and they realize that they too wouldn't mind having someone to listen to them.

And women are great listeners Women make great listeners. We get pretty good at it from a young age, since we share a lot with our friends growing up. Then men realize that women are great listeners, while their male buddies are, well, not so much. And men realize that, when they listen intently to their partners, they get the wonderful reward of having their partners listen back.

Sharing feelings doesn't make you weak Boys grow up with the understanding that showing emotions makes them weak. They get teased if they cry. They aren't allowed to say when their feelings are hurt. So then, they grow up, and they withhold emotions from their romantic partner, so certain that sharing feelings makes them vulnerable.

It makes you strong Then, there comes a day when a man shares his feelings with his romantic partner, finds that she doesn't tease him—in fact, she thinks it's impressive—and discovers that, after she helps him work through those feelings, he feels better and stronger. He learns that admitting difficult feelings gives one power over those feelings, rather than the other way around (aka those feelings have powers over him).

It's about the company; not the activity Many of my first boyfriends would just push to do the thing they wanted to do—they wanted to go to the movie they wanted to see, or have us hang with their friends, or have us go to the concert they wanted to attend. Making plans was always a battle of what I wanted to do versus what they wanted to do. Even if I tried to find a happy medium, they'd still just push for their thing.

If you don't get that, you'll be alone Eventually men grow up and realize that, what's more enjoyable than doing exactly what you want to do, is doing, well, just about anything with somebody you love. Seeing the movie you want turns out to be not-so-fun when you dragged a partner there, begrudgingly. Meanwhile, compromising to do something you'd both enjoy, and doing it with great company, is always the best.

Being selfish is rarely worth it There is a general me-centric thinking that goes on in young men, that they eventually have to learn to shake off. For example, if a young man's partner is sick in bed on the very night of a party he really wanted to go to, he'll likely choose the party, over staying home and caring for his partner. So he goes, and the party is fine, but certainly not worth the disgust he faces from his partner—and even the guilt he faces from himself.

When you give, you get much more back When men grow up a bit more, they learn that, making small sacrifices for their partner pays off in dividends. The mature man skips the party to care for his sick partner, and then she's so grateful that she finds ways to help him and be kind and loving to him—like above and beyond—for weeks after.

Your friends are a reflection of you I dated a few guys who were still figuring out who they were, so they had some friends that surprised me. While these particular guys I dated were respectful of women—and of society at large—and pretty responsible and ambitious, they had a few friends who were…none of those things.

So ditch the misogynistic ones Eventually men learn that they don't want to keep sh*tty friends around—friends who are misogynistic or lazy or disrespectful. Men with wives and girlfriends realize that, they don't want misogynistic men in their lives because it is a form of disrespect to their partners.

Your actions affect others There goes that me-centric mentality again. Younger men often feel, even when they're in very serious relationships, that they have their individual lives, their partners have their lives, and the two do not affect each other. They feel that what they do, on their own time, when their partner isn't around, doesn't affect said partner. Until it does…

It's all connected I can't tell you how many exes learned this lesson the same way: they'd go out for a boys' night before an important thing we were doing together the next day (meeting my parents for the first time? Attending my best friend's wedding?), and they'd get blackout drunk. They'd be so hungover the next day they'd completely ruin the plans we had. And they realized that, oh, the things they do when we aren't together affect the time we spend together.

People worry when you go MIA Women are just better at correspondence than men are. Even if we're deep in a project, or incredibly busy, we can still take a moment to respond to a text. Not men: they'll get distracted and ignore their phones for a full day, leaving their partners to believe they've died. I got angry with so many boyfriends in the past who failed to check in with me for a full day (or two) and left me worried they were dead in a ditch.

You worry, too You know what happened with all of those exes? There came a time when I literally couldn't check in, because, say, my phone broke or my airplane had to circle for an extra hour before landing, and then my boyfriends worried about me. Then they got a taste of their own medicine, and realized what they put me through when they just "forgot" to check their phones for a day.