‘I Did The Right Thing’ — Keshia Golden Avoids Murder Trial After Accepting Plea Deal In Fatal Stabbing Of Boyfriend She Said Abused Her

Source: Photo courtesy of Fox 32 Chicago / Keshia Golden.

Keshia Golden, a Chicago woman who was charged with murder in connection with the 2022 death of her partner, Calvin Sydney, accepted a plea deal on Aug. 24 that allowed her to avoid a bench trial and return home to her daughter, according to reports from ABC 7 Chicago and Fox 32 Chicago. The agreement, however, leaves Golden with a felony conviction that her supporters say could have lasting consequences. Attorneys for the Chicago mother say she was acting in self-defense when she fatally stabbed Sydney in 2022 following a domestic violence dispute.

Golden pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 24 months of probation. Outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, domestic violence advocates and supporters gathered to stand behind Golden, who had originally faced a first-degree murder charge.

Keshia Golden says she accepted the plea deal to avoid trial and protect her daughter.

Golden said she accepted the plea because she did not want her young daughter to endure the emotional toll of a trial.

“I feel like I did the right thing for my child instead of putting this all on the trial and putting it all on social media, and I do not want to hurt my child no more. All she have is me,” Golden told ABC 7 Chicago, Fox 32 Chicago, and several other reporters outside the courtroom Monday.

“My child will not have a father, and I’m the only person that’s going to take care of her. So, I feel like I did the right thing for my child.”

Golden’s mother, Tarsha Ellis, told the outlet that she was grateful her daughter would be able to remain with the family and care for her child.

“It’s a blessing to have my daughter here to raise her daughter. You know, and I’m grateful for that. So she took the plea. She’s not guilty, but she took it to stay home with her daughter, and she got to take care of me,” Ellis said.

Read more about the Keshia Golden trial after the flip.

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