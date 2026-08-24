She’s 46?! Mýa Reveals The Heels-On Treadmill Workout Secret Behind Her Jaw-Dropping Body

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Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty R&B icon Mýa looks amazing at 46, and here’s why. She follows a rich plant-based diet, detoxes regularly and even works out in heels, yes, you read that right. During an interview with Women’s Health published June 1, Mýa revealed the step-by-step workout routine that helps keep her looking like a walking fountain of youth. And walking, and sometimes running on the treadmill in heels, is the icing on the cake of her regimen. “I literally run, do dance routines, skipping, jumping,” she revealed, noting that she sometimes sings while performing the unique routine. The workout hack helps her prepare for her performances so she’s ready to hit the stage “and kick some butt,” she shared. Check out the rest of her workout routine after the flip.

Here’s how Mýa begins her workout routine. Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Before Mýa puts on her workout heels, the meat and potatoes of her routine begin with a good stretch and some jump-rope cardio to warm up. She then moves into boxing, keeping a consistent rhythm on the bag, a pattern she says has a lot in common with music. A 1, 2, 3 rhythm usually means a triple meter like 3/4 time (used for waltzes) with a strong pulse on one. “And as a musician, it was like music to my ears to know that I can rely on music and rhythm and it became fun,” she said. RELATED CONTENT: Mýa Builds On Her Dancehall Discography With ‘Whine’ Ft. Bounty Killer

She finishes off with deep squats, high knees and strength training. Source: Leon Bennett / Getty After boxing, Mýa moves into deep squats, holding each squat for five seconds, pulsing for five seconds and repeating the sequence five times. “I would say squats have an everlasting effect when I am walking. There’s something about my posture that also changes when the glutes are fired as well as activated. There are less knee injuries that occur for me as a dancer,” she explained. Related Stories Jordyn Woods Is Officially A Mrs.! Inside Her Ultra-Glam Malibu Wedding To Karl-Anthony Towns

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‘We Just Gettin’ Rich’ — Jay-Z Drops His First New Verse In 5 Years On Beyoncé’s Steamy ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ Remix High knees are next on the singer and dancer’s list, followed by weight training, including reverse flys and dumbbell bicep curls. Then comes her signature heel workout on the treadmill before she rounds things out with tricep dips. She performs the dips by sitting slightly off a bench, crossing her leg and using her arms to raise and lower herself. Sounds like a fun routine, right?

Mýa is not new to this, but true to THIS! She began working out in her 20s. Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Mýa has been working out for years. She started when she was younger, the singer told Women’s Health. “I would say the year 2000 is when I got very serious about training,” the superstar shared. “I was in my 20s. I’m not a teenager anymore,” she said to herself at the time. “I was literally traveling all the time and I requested the label pay for a trainer because I wanted to know what it was all about and I definitely saw a difference,” she explained. “But also felt a difference regarding my stamina and endurance for tour which can be very brutal and demanding on the body and taxing on the body. So, that’s the year that I began to see the results and it became a part of my lifestyle which has paid off over the years,” she added. Mýa, you look incredible, sis! RELATED CONTENT: Mýa Talks Celibacy And Why Marriage And Children Aren’t A ‘Focal Point’ For Her