America Has Spoken: This Sex Position Is Officially The Nation’s Favorite — But It Comes With A Major Warning

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Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty What is the best sex position, you ask? If you go by the data, doggy style has a pretty strong claim to the crown. Across surveys and studies, rear-entry sex repeatedly lands near the top of the list. A June study from NapLab found that doggy style was the most popular sex position in America, with 29.4% of participants naming it their favorite. The major preference for doggy style isn’t exactly new, either. A 2017 survey of 2,000 people in the U.S. and U.K., published by the online doctor database Dr.Ed.com, and obtained by Women’s Health, found that more than 35% of respondents preferred doggy style, followed by missionary and cowgirl. In other words, it appears to be a perennial crowd favorite. And the U.K. numbers are even more striking. A Superdrug Online Doctor study reported this year that 47% of British respondents preferred doggy style over many sex positions. Looks like this cheeky sex position is a hit across the pond, too. Check out a few more facts about this cheeky sex move after the flip.

What is doggy style? Source: delectus / Getty So, what exactly is doggy style? It typically involves one partner positioned on their hands and knees while the other enters from behind. According to Vice writer Ashley Fike, for some people, it offers more control over pace and depth, while others enjoy the visual aspect or the power dynamic. Sexual preferences are obviously personal, but research into sexual fantasies suggests that domination is a common theme for many women, which may help explain some of the appeal. Now, when it comes to the ladies, doggy style is a popular sex position because it allows for deeper physical penetration, strong stimulation of the G-spot, and easy hands-free access for touching the clitoris or using a toy. RELATED CONTENT: There’s A New Kink In Town — Meet Panty-Stuffing: The Sex Trend That Is Raising Eyebrows And Dividing Couples

There’s just one catch: “most popular” doesn’t necessarily mean “best for everyone.” Source: Deagreez / Getty Now while it may be popular, doggy style isn’t necessarily for everyone. When it comes specifically to female orgasm and stimulation, the picture can get a little complicated for some women. Research discussed by IFLScience found that rear-entry positions produced less clitoral blood flow than some other positions tested, making it hard for some ladies to reach the Big O. According to sex expert, Rachel Baker, for women that have trouble reaching an orgasm but still might enjoy doggy style, they can perform a slight variation of the position, where your partner “leans forward or you lower your torso.” This simple hack can increase clitoral stimulation and is a win for ladies that like to be a bit more “hands on” during sex, she noted in her article for Women’s Health published in 2024. Here’s some bad news for the fellas: there’s a dark side to performing doggy style — injuries. A 2017 study published in Advances in Urology found that doggy style accounted for 41% of penile fractures among 90 patients in the study, making it the leading position associated with that injury. The mechanics make sense: greater force, a sharper angle and the possibility of slipping can all create a bad outcome when anatomy and momentum fail to cooperate.

The verdict? Source: delectus / Getty So, is doggy style officially the best sex position on Earth? Not exactly. The data suggest it may be the most popular, but “best” is a much more subjective title. For some people, doggy style wins on excitement and intensity. For others, a totally different sex position may be more pleasurable. In sex, there probably isn’t one universal champion. The best position is ultimately the one that feels good, works for both partners and doesn’t end with an unexpected trip to the emergency room. RELATED CONTENT: What’s Hotwifing? Married Couples Swear This Spicy Bedroom Trend Is Saving Their Sex Lives