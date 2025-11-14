Mall Madness — Black Teen Brutally Stabbed At Foot Locker After Being Accused Of Calling Woman A ‘Broke B***h’

Source:

Suniya Jenkins, 19, was reportedly stabbed four times on Nov. 5 after a 42-year-old woman allegedly pulled a kitchen knife on her at a Kids Foot Locker, believing the teen had called her a “broke b–h” when her credit card was declined, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

The incident occurred at Southland Mall earlier this month.

Jenkins told the outlet that she was passing by the Kids Foot Locker in Southland Mall earlier this month when she saw a woman yelling inside the store at customers while at the cash register. She stopped in to see what the commotion was, and that’s when things took a turn for the worse.

RELATED CONTENT: Under Threat: Black Female Judge In Karmelo Anthony Murder Case Boosts Security Amid FBI Probe

The woman, who has been identified as Tiffany Rose Williams, according to Detroit News, snapped at Jenkins after her card declined, believing she had called her “a broke b–h,” but the 19-year-old maintains that she did not agitate the woman. They began to argue, and as the argument escalated, the 42-year-old proceeded to put her hand in her purse and threatened to shoot Jenkins. But instead of a gun, the suspect pulled out a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed the teen four times: twice in the neck, once in the stomach, and thigh.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I did not see or even know I was stabbed until after the physical altercation,” Jenkins, who also suffered a punctured lung from the attack, told Fox 2 Detroit. The teen is expected to recover from her injuries.

Suniya Jenkins wants to press charges against the woman.

Tiffany Rose Williams was arrested at the scene and arraigned on Nov. 7 on charges of assault with intent to murder, felonious assault, and assault with intent to cause great bodily harm. Her bond was set at $250,000, according to Detroit News. Notably, authorities say Williams’ children were with her at the time of the stabbing.

“I think it was unfair to me to get stabbed,” Jenkins told Fox 2 Detroit earlier this month. “I would love to press charges. I am going to press charges, but it does sadden me because I don’t want her to be taken away from her children, I truly don’t.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘‘I’m Not That Stuck-Up Entitled Girl’ — Yaya Mayweather Issues Public Apology For Stabbing NBA YoungBoy’s Baby’s Mother Lapattra Jacobs