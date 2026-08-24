The U.S. Swinging Map Is Here —These 10 States Are Apparently The Freakiest In America

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Source: AleksandarGeorgiev / Getty If you thought the dating scene was competitive, apparently the swinging scene has its own rankings, too. Swinging is a form of consensual non-monogamy in which singles or people in committed relationships engage in sexual experiences with other consenting adults. And according to a new study from Lovehoney, some states appear to have a much more active swinger-friendly scene than others. The company analyzed all 50 states using nine factors, including Google search interest, the number of swingers clubs, activity in swinger-related Reddit communities, bars and hotels per capita, and the percentage of married residents. Lovehoney stresses that the study does not estimate how many swingers actually live in each state. Instead, it looks at public indicators suggesting where the lifestyle may be more active, accessible or popular. And the results? Let’s just say some states are clearly more curious than others. 1. Florida — Overall Score: 62.6/100 Source: Tverdohlib / Getty Florida takes the top spot, and apparently the Sunshine State is bringing plenty of heat beyond the weather. The state has 148 swingers clubs, the most in the country, along with 44K weekly visitors and 2.6K weekly contributions to its swinger-related Reddit community. Florida also showed strong online interest, scoring 52 out of 100 for searches for “swinger clubs” and 50 out of 100 for “sex clubs.” RELATED CONTENT: Sex After Menopause? Yes, Please—Let’s Ditch These 4 Myths

2. Texas — Overall Score: 58.1/100 Source: Andres / 500px / Getty Everything may be bigger in Texas, including, apparently, the state’s swinger scene. Texas comes in second with 93 swingers clubs, the second-highest total in the country. The state also boasts 44K weekly Reddit visitors and 1.9K weekly contributions, while its 17.8 hotels per 100K residents give those interested in the lifestyle plenty of options for a night, or weekend, away.

3. Georgia — Overall Score: 52.8/100 Source: Benjamin Ampel / Getty Georgia grabs the No. 3 spot with a score of 52.8. The state has 34 swingers clubs and attracts around 21K weekly visitors to its swinger-related Reddit community. It also scored 52 out of 100 for “sex clubs” search interest, giving Georgia a solid combination of online curiosity and in-person options, noted LoveHoney.

4. Nevada — Overall Score: 52.8/100 Source: carlofranco / Getty Nevada may tie Georgia in overall score, but when it comes to online curiosity, it is in a league of its own. The Silver State scored a whopping 100 out of 100 for searches for both “swingers near me” and “swinger clubs,” plus an 84 out of 100 for “sex clubs.” It also has 27 swingers clubs and 21.4 bars per 100K residents. With Las Vegas already known for its anything-goes nightlife, Nevada landing near the top probably won’t shock anyone.

5. Tennessee — Overall Score: 51.2/100 Source: Fly View Productions / Getty Tennessee rounds out the top five with a score of 51.2. While it doesn’t have nearly as many clubs as Florida or Texas, it has a strong online presence, with 27K weekly Reddit visitors and 2.1K weekly contributions. The state also scored 52 out of 100 for “swinger clubs” searches and has nearly 20 hotels per 100K residents, giving it plenty of options for those looking for a getaway.

6. California — Overall Score: 50.8/100 Source: kevin chen / Getty California lands at No. 6 overall, but it takes the crown for online activity. The state’s swinger-related Reddit community attracts a whopping 78K weekly visitors and generates 6.8K weekly contributions, both the highest figures in the study. California also has 41 swingers clubs, the third-highest total nationwide. So while California may not top the overall list, it certainly knows how to keep the conversation going.

7. Pennsylvania — Overall Score: 49.8/100 Source: Valerii Apetroaiei / Getty Pennsylvania comes in seventh with 13 swingers clubs, 32K weekly Reddit visitors and 2.5K weekly contributions. The state also scored 50 out of 100 for “sex clubs” searches, making it one of the more evenly balanced states on the list.

8. New York — Overall Score: 47.2/100 Source: Gary Hershorn / Getty New York takes eighth place with 30 swingers clubs, the fifth-highest total in the country. The state also has 19K weekly Reddit visitors and 1K weekly contributions, while its nightlife scene gets another boost from having 16.6 bars per 100K residents, LoveHoney noted.

9. Ohio — Overall Score: 46.5/100 Source: Holly Hildreth / Getty Ohio slides into ninth with 10 swingers clubs, 20K weekly Reddit visitors and 1.1K weekly contributions. It also scored 56 out of 100 for “sex clubs” search interest and 52 out of 100 for “swinger clubs,” putting it ahead of several states when it comes to online curiosity.

10. Michigan — Overall Score: 43.6/100 Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty Michigan rounds out the top 10 with a score of 43.6. The state has nine swingers clubs, but its online community is considerably larger, attracting 28K weekly Reddit visitors and generating 2.1K weekly contributions. That online activity helped push Michigan into the top 10 despite more moderate search interest. So, Which State Is Really the Swinging Capital According To The LoveHoney Study? According to Lovehoney’s data, Florida is the clear winner, thanks largely to its enormous number of clubs and strong online activity. Of course, a ranking like this doesn’t tell us exactly how many people are participating in the lifestyle in each state. What people do privately is, well, private. But if searches, clubs, online communities and nightlife infrastructure are any indication, some parts of the country are certainly more open to exploring consensual non-monogamy than others. And as always, the key word is consent. Swinging is only swinging when everyone involved is a consenting adult who is on the same page about boundaries and expectations. RELATED CONTENT: The States With The Biggest Penises Revealed — And Whew… Some Of Y’all Might Wanna Sit This One Out