‘Postpartum Psychosis Is A Real Issue’ — Chicago Mom, 25, Allegedly Fatally Stabbed 1-Month-Old Baby Before Jumping Out 2nd Floor Window

A woman from Chicago ’s Gage Park neighborhood is facing two felony murder charges after authorities accused her of stabbing her one-month-old daughter. According to a press release from the Chicago Police Department, 25-year-old Tatiana Maxwell was arrested on May 15 at approximately 8:45 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Maryland Avenue after allegedly stabbing her infant daughter moments earlier inside their home near the 3000 block of West 59th Street in Chicago’s 8th District. The baby was identified as Nyhnia Stovall, according to reports from the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS News Chicago.

Gage Park stabbing: What happened?

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Maxwell had allegedly been arguing with Nyhnia’s father about waking up her two other sons before he ran out of the apartment. According to the report, which cited the father, he later told a neighbor that Maxwell was suffering from postpartum depression and was “going to kill the newborn.”

In the comments section of an ABC 7 Chicago YouTube report, a person claiming to be Maxwell’s cousin also alleged that she was experiencing postpartum depression, though the family member said there was “more to this story!” The comment went on to say, “This report is inaccurate as the child’s father is guilty for the unalivement and not her!”

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According to a police report obtained by CBS News Chicago, Maxwell allegedly removed Nyhnia from her bassinet and threatened to harm her. Prosecutors say she later barricaded herself inside the apartment before allegedly stabbing the infant in the chest, killing her.

The Chicago Sun-Times report appeared to support those same details, stating that Nyhnia’s father attempted to re-enter the apartment but found the door locked. After kicking the door open, he allegedly discovered Maxwell lying on the floor next to the baby, who had suffered a stab wound to the chest.

Police said Maxwell later jumped from a second-story window when officers and paramedics arrived, injuring herself in the process. She was taken into custody and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was treated and is expected to survive. Tragically, Nyhnia Stovall was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital, according to police. Authorities also confirmed that the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was notified.

One YouTube comment read, “Post partum psychosis is a Real issue and needs to be addressed!! That poor child.”