Women Crush Wednesday Sexy Queer Queens, Vol 13

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Women Dominating Culture, Confidence, And Our Timelines, Vol. 13

Black History Month was one for the books, and as we usher in the month of March, it's an extension of pride, as we return with yet another Women Crush Wednesday!

Published on March 4, 2026
57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

To kick off another season of Black excellence, we’re highlighting some of the women who make our hearts swoon, not just today, but all year-round with a list of queer queens with face cards that never decline!

Check out this week’s Women Crush Wednesday queens who make up the LGBTQIA community, and have real estate in our hearts!

1. Jerrie Johnson

57th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors
57th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

2. Willow Smith

Dior - Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 - Front Row
Dior – Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 – Front Row Source: WWD / Getty

3. Tessa Thompson

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 02, 2026
Celebrity Sightings In New York City – March 02, 2026 Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

4. Morgz

5. Janelle Monáe

6. Da Brat

7. Jesseca Harris-Dupart

8. Jasmin A. Robinson

9. Wellness.liss

10. Tinashe

11. Kehlani

12. Tiara Kelly

13. Lava La Rue

14. Porsha Williams

15. Keke Palmer

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
57th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

16. Victoria Monet

17. Saniya Rivers

18. Allison Graham

19. Chaterra

20. Dom

21. Brielle S.

22. Shema Love

23. Jess The Alchemist

24. KWN

25. Ty Young

26. Tia Hogue

27. Courie

28. Nat Marshall

29. Vazquez

30. Michelle

31. Jac’Eli

32. Natasha Howard

33. Paige Tailyn

34. Sydney Colson

35. TheARTI$T

36. L Morgan Lee

37. Coach Dee

38. travelling.auntie

39. NaBrayah

40. Kia Barnes

41. Raquel Willis

42. Christina Havis

43. Zeedainnovator

44. Kyanna Alexandra

45. Soundboi

46. Tyrablizz

47. Jazzmyne

48. Starr Frazier

49. Dr. Nicole Rawls

50. Miss Chocolate

