50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 6

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 6

Wednesday is here, and it's time to show some of our favorite women loving women some love.

Published on January 14, 2026
1 of 50

2026 Golden Globes
Source: Jason Armond / Getty

It’s imperative that our ladies in the LGBTQIA+ community know how much they exude love and are loved, which is why we’re including some of the hottest couples in this week’s list, too. Any chance to highlight Black love is a win for MadameNoire, and our Women Crush Wednesday is the perfect avenue for doing so.

Check out this week’s WCW below!

1. AyDal Bou·doir

2. NaBrayah (Ace) Jones

3. Nique

4. Airbodyluvlucy

5. Lisan

6. Ayana Reece

7. Breyonna Reece-Elliott

8. Devonne

9. Queen Latifah

2026 Golden Globes
Source: Jason Armond / Getty

10. Ché & Cherice

11. traveling.auntie

12. Tessa Thompson

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

13. Kehlani

iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One - Show
Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

14. Sharnika & Mahala Power

15.KC Artis-McCoy

16.Beth & Jaycee

17. Coach Dee

18. Stoney Michelli Love

19.Ferrari & Geneva

20. Cee & Dee Elliott-Collins

21.Mama Dee

22. Nyasha

23. Bree & Kim

24. The Pierre-Cranstons

25. KyannaAlexandra

26. Christina Havis

27. Libby Barber Garnett

28. Claudine and Nia

29. Ky’Eisha W. Black

30. Raye

31. Tinashe

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Arrivals
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

32. Lizzy George-Griffin

33. Nalyssa Smith

34. Michelle

35. Lena Waithe

Los Angeles Premiere Of A24's "Marty Supreme" - Red Carpet
Source: JC Olivera/GA / Getty

36. Morgz

37. Niecy Nash

Adrienne Maloof And Niecy Nash-Betts's Holiday Celebration
Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

38. Raquel Willis

39. Kia Barnes

40. Uju Anya

41. Sophia

42. Jamilla and Que Svansson-Brown

43. Honey Wheat

44. Tay N Tonya

45. Chelsea Gray

46. Porsha Williams

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 12, 2026
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

47. Jewell Lloyd

48. Jari Jones

49. Nalu

50. Nicole Williams

