Watch ‘Listen to Black Women’ S6, Ep. 4 Part 3: Ty Young, Janerika Owens & Dani Canada Talk ‘Pretty Privilege,’ WNBA Tunnel Fashion & Queer Visibility

This week on Listen to Black Women, we’re talking “pretty privilege,” tunnel fashion, and queer visibility in the WNBA. Lore’l and Jessie Woo keep the conversation going, diving into the world of sports from the perspective of Black women shaping everything from the game to sports culture and media. Joined by WNBA athlete and coach Ty Young, sports journalist Janerika Owens, and BOSSIP editor Dani Canada, they discuss how players’ fashion helps boost exposure, queer visibility in the women’s league versus the NBA, and whether looks matter in the industry.

Source: Group House Media

Pretty Privilege

Jessie raises the question, “Do you feel like your looks are very important in your space?” Yes, Janerika replies. As a sports reporter interviewing players and coaches on camera, it’s important to “look the part” in addition to knowing your stuff, she explains.

As a former WNBA athlete, Ty never felt any pressure to look a certain way. “Growing up, my parents always taught me to be well kept, to be polished,” she says. “I’m always going to be presentable, and that’s just something that always stuck with me. Regardless of any room I walk into, I’m going to be me. I’m going to wear what I’m comfortable in—and if you don’t like it, then so be it.”

Source: Group House Media

Tunnel Fashion

They discuss the rise of the pre-game “tunnel walk,” where athletes make their entrances dressed head to toe in designer ensembles. As Janerika explains, this fashion moment gives players a unique opportunity to attract fans who care more about style than stats.

Ty loved doing the tunnel walk as a player. “You can decline, you don’t have to show your fit. But I was always into fashion, so I did it,” she says. “And now to see the growth, I love it. It’s bringing them more exposure.”

“That’s what I mean when I say: looks matter,” says Janerika. “Because we are targeting a different audience, people who don’t watch the NBA.”