‘Listen to Black Women’ Tackles WNBA Fashion & Queer Visibility
Watch ‘Listen to Black Women’ S6, Ep. 4 Part 3: Ty Young, Janerika Owens & Dani Canada Talk ‘Pretty Privilege,’ WNBA Tunnel Fashion & Queer Visibility
This week on Listen to Black Women, we’re talking “pretty privilege,” tunnel fashion, and queer visibility in the WNBA. Lore’l and Jessie Woo keep the conversation going, diving into the world of sports from the perspective of Black women shaping everything from the game to sports culture and media. Joined by WNBA athlete and coach Ty Young, sports journalist Janerika Owens, and BOSSIP editor Dani Canada, they discuss how players’ fashion helps boost exposure, queer visibility in the women’s league versus the NBA, and whether looks matter in the industry.
Pretty Privilege
Jessie raises the question, “Do you feel like your looks are very important in your space?” Yes, Janerika replies. As a sports reporter interviewing players and coaches on camera, it’s important to “look the part” in addition to knowing your stuff, she explains.
As a former WNBA athlete, Ty never felt any pressure to look a certain way. “Growing up, my parents always taught me to be well kept, to be polished,” she says. “I’m always going to be presentable, and that’s just something that always stuck with me. Regardless of any room I walk into, I’m going to be me. I’m going to wear what I’m comfortable in—and if you don’t like it, then so be it.”
RELATED CONTENT: Gridiron Glamour — Teyana Taylor, Queen Latifah, Ayan Broomfield & More Touchdown In Thom Browne At The GQ Bowl
Tunnel Fashion
They discuss the rise of the pre-game “tunnel walk,” where athletes make their entrances dressed head to toe in designer ensembles. As Janerika explains, this fashion moment gives players a unique opportunity to attract fans who care more about style than stats.
Ty loved doing the tunnel walk as a player. “You can decline, you don’t have to show your fit. But I was always into fashion, so I did it,” she says. “And now to see the growth, I love it. It’s bringing them more exposure.”
“That’s what I mean when I say: looks matter,” says Janerika. “Because we are targeting a different audience, people who don’t watch the NBA.”
Queer Visibility
Lore’l brings up DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas, the famous WNBA couple who not only play together on the court, they’re engaged to be married. She wonders, “Do you think that’s good for the league, or do you think that should be their personal business?”
Ty says, “They’re not trying to hide it. They come to the games wearing their fits, holding hands, so it’s not like they’re hiding their (engagement). If it was something that they wanted to keep private, then that would be an issue.”
“I think it’s fire,” Dani adds. “From a media perspective, it adds something to the story.”
Bonner and Thomas, who played together for the Connecticut Sun and now the Phoenix Mercury, aren’t the only couple in the WNBA. Lore’l muses, “How do you think that would be received if it was in the NBA?”
“Now come on now,” Jessie says. “The NBA ain’t there yet. We would love for them to be that, but let’s just be honest, the NBA, the NFL, they have very, very conservative storylines that they like to push forward.”
“This wasn’t always going for the W, either,” Ty points out. “Women were hiding their relationships too … I’m talking about the women who try to dress more feminine so you don’t know that they like women. And now they’re becoming more comfortable in who they are.”
Join the conversation from start to finish. Watch Listen to Black Women above.
Tap In Thursdays For New Episodes Of Listen To Black Women
Season 6 of Listen to Black Women is officially here. The iOne Digital original podcast centers Black women as they explore life, love, culture, and community through candid, thought-provoking conversations—featuring guests who speak their truths and leave no topic off-limits. Catch new episodes every Thursday on MadameNoire.com.
RELATED CONTENT: ‘My Game, My Story’ — JuJu Watkins Collabs With Nike & LeBron On Signature Shoe
-
Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision' [Exclusive]
-
Cooking With Purpose — How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food
-
Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now
-
8 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men