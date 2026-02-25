Close
Women Crush Wednesday Sexy Queer Queens, Vol. 12

WCW — 50 LGBTQIA Baddies We’re Crushing On This Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 12

Hop in, we're scouting our final Women Crush Wednesday hotties of the month!

Published on February 25, 2026
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 16, 2026
Celebrity Sightings In New York City – February 16, 2026 Source: The Hapa Blonde / Getty

Hop in, we’re honoring our final Women Crush Wednesday hotties of Black History Month!

As February draws to a close, we’re reflecting on our love for our queer queens and spotlighting a community of people making history simply by existing.

From familiar faces to beautiful souls who deserve to be seen, loved, and amplified, this is our final list of women lovin’ women, and a nod to the baddies making the alphabet (LGBTQIA) community shine bright!

RELATED CONTENT: WCW Lovers — 50 LGBTQIA Baddies & Couples We’re Crushing On This Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 11

1. Willow Smith

2. Keke Palmer

8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors
8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

3. Paige Tailyn

4. Tessa Thompson

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 16, 2026
Celebrity Sightings In New York City – February 16, 2026 Source: The Hapa Blonde / Getty

5. wellness.liss

6. Chy

7. Morganeliz

8. Courtney-leigh Powell

9. Morgz

10. OGA Tailor

11. Amara Ogara

12. Arike

13. Naba

14. Dr. Taylor Emery

15. Olive

16. SK & MyLin

17. Tiffchrissy

18. Keisha Gentle

19. Uju Anya

20. Tonya Latrice

21. Chelsea Gray

22. Laverne Cox

23. Jasika Nicole

24. Lena Waithe

25. DreamDoll

26. Kehlani

27. Nicole Williams

28. Attorney Jasmin A. Robinson

29. TheArti$t

30. Kamariah

31. Shanice Scully

32. Chink

33. Key

34. Syncere The Alchemist

35. Zeedainnovator

36. Aleyanna Grae

37. KVtheWriter

38. Oshun Ashe

39. itskemimarie

40. Sam

41. Ambré

42. Jerrie Johnson

43. Charmee

44. Desi

45. Tadri H.

46. Cchoneybrownskin

47. Ke

48. Tashira Halyard

49. Gizmo

50. Chelsea Saunders

RELATED CONTENT: “Say It Loud” Black Queer and HBCU Proud With Obio Jones And Silvio Horsely

