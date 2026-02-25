Women Crush Wednesday Sexy Queer Queens, Vol. 12
WCW — 50 LGBTQIA Baddies We’re Crushing On This Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 12
Hop in, we’re honoring our final Women Crush Wednesday hotties of Black History Month!
As February draws to a close, we’re reflecting on our love for our queer queens and spotlighting a community of people making history simply by existing.
From familiar faces to beautiful souls who deserve to be seen, loved, and amplified, this is our final list of women lovin’ women, and a nod to the baddies making the alphabet (LGBTQIA) community shine bright!
1. Willow Smith
