Online users came to Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ defense after a viral tweet’s unwarranted commentary on the singer’s appearance.

The tweet said, “Yo can somebody explain to me what happened to Tiny? Bcus my whole life she been ugly… I never knew she was pretty back in the day.”

The post included a throwback photo of the Xscape performer from 2000 and has gained 3 million views since it was shared April 4.

The entire photo is of Kandi Burruss, Kevin Briggs and Tiny holding awards backstage at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards. The Xscape singers and Briggs won Grammys in the Best Rhythm & Blues Song category for songwriting credits on TLC’s classic hit “No Scrubs.”

Unfortunately, the post created a space for mean-spirited opinions and speculation about Tiny’s looks.

Other online users blasted the tweet’s replies with different ways of telling its creator to take several seats.

One person asked, “Why do y’all sit and bully people like this?”

Others highlighted that the star is a married woman whose attractiveness in a photo taken 23 years ago shouldn’t be picked a part on a public forum. The singer’s supporters noted that Tiny deserved better than unwarranted, unprovoked and unnecessary hateration. The shadiest responses wondered if the tweet’s creator criticized the women in their family with the same heat applied to Tiny’s looks.

God don’t like ugly, and neither did the people who stood up for Tiny. In 2019, the singer said, “That Bitch who had it all!!!” in response to haters who claimed she favored the Muppet Miss Piggy.

See the clapbacks in Tiny’s defense below.

