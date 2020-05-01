ICYMI, Tiny Has A Big Sister And Fans Say, “Y’all Look Just Alike”

In case you didn’t know, because we sure didn’t, Tameka “Tiny” Harris has a big sister named Michelle. She celebrated her sister’s birthday this week, showering her with love in a public message where she called Michelle her “protector.”

“Happy birthday to the beat [sic] big sister in the whole wide world. I love u so much!” she wrote. “Thank you for always having my back being my protector when i was lil & still now. She dont play about her family. Best kinda sister to have!!”

I will always be grateful for the love & support u have gave me,” she added. “It will last me a life time! Which [sic] we could celebrate like u like to but we will catch up soon enough to!! I love u to the moon & back!! Enjoy your day sis..show her some birthday love yall”

Not only did people tell Tiny that she and Michelle were beautiful sisters, but some also that they looked very similar.

“Wooooow ima call y’all the Cookie Crisp twins,” a commenter wrote,”y’all look just alike blessings big sis”

There were also people who called Michelle “Zonnique twin,” Zonnique, of course, being Tiny’s oldest child.

Michelle is the oldest daughter of Dianne Cottle-Pope and the late Charles Pope. Aside from Michelle, Tiny also has a brother named Albert, or “Red,” who could be seen more often on her old BET reality show, Tiny & Toya. Michelle is also the oldest of all the kids, as she said in a previous birthday message to Tiny, noting that it has indeed been her duty to look after both of her siblings.

“I’ve loved you from the second momma brought you home from the hospital @majorgirl !” she wrote a few years ago. “I’m so proud of the woman you have become. I know I’m known as the mean big sister, but being the oldest that makes you the protector! It was my job to keep you and Redd safe! It’s still my job!”

Tiny wasn’t the only one writing heartfelt messages for her big sister. Her mom, Dianne, actually did a countdown a few days before her big day on the 29th. She shared a throwback photo of Michelle from the ’90s where she certainly did bear a resemblance to her niece, Zonnique:

We see the resemblance to both Tiny and Zonnique — and Ms. Dianne, too! How about you?