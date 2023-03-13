MadameNoire Featured Video

Zonnique Pullins recently reflected on how her mother’s absence during her childhood has impacted her. The 26-year-old mother of one said that although she’s “grown,” the “deep feelings” about her relationship with Tiny still affect her.

During a highly censored moment of her interview on the Mr. Jay Hill Podcast, Zonnique reflected about Tiny’s absence on a deeper level.

“When I was a kid, I was like ‘I wish my mom would come off the road and I want my dad out of prison.’ And after a while, it was just my life… You just become numb to it,” she explained. “I don’t hold that against her that she was on the road and doing all those things. I guess I would have liked to have those mommy-daughter moments. But honestly, now that I’m a mom, I guess that’s what I would have wanted with my daughter,” Zonnique added.

“I would say what hurt me is honestly my mom being with TIP all the time. Like even now, today, that’s how it is. They’re just tied to the hip,” she expressed. “It’s like they’d rather go places with each other, so anytime he gotta go, she gotta go to.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Omarion Gave Zonnique Some Great Parenting Advice Before She Gave Birth To Her Daughter”

Zonnique on the Mr. Jay Hill Podcast

Zonnique shared that her dynamic with Band Hunta Izzy has helped her have a healthy outlook on co-parenting. She recalled growing up at her grandparents’ house while Tiny was an “R&B queen” with her girl group Xscape and her biological father was incarcerated. Once Tiny married T.I. and the rapper’s career took off, Zonnique said the couple went “on the road” and she started feeling emotionally numb.

The “Baddie” singer noted that T.I. did an “amazing” job embracing her as a stepchild. She also said she feels she “turned out great” regardless of her mother’s time on the road.

See the full interview below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Family Hustle: T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Heiress Shows Off Her Vocal Chops In ‘Lift Me Up’ Cover”