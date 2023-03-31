Missed out on the latest news this week? We have you covered with This Week In Photos, our visually immersive source that provides the latest scoop on everything you may have missed throughout your busy workweek. From the most intriguing relationship rumors to the latest in lifestyle and health trends, we have you covered. Keep yourself ahead of the curve, and never miss a beat with just one click.
Sunday
Priya Chaudhry, the criminal defense attorney representing Jonathan Majors, disclosed to TMZ that they are rapidly collecting evidence to present to the district attorney with the expectation that the charges will be dismissed shortly. On Saturday, Majors, 33, was arrested in New York for charges of harassment, assault and strangulation, following a complaint from a 30-year-old woman.
Read more here.
-
Pillow Talk Relationships: How to navigate complex and uncomfortable conversations
-
Real Talk About Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in the Black community
-
She Tried It: Ivy Park Drip 2 and 2.2 Black Pack
-
She Tried It: Inahsi Naturals Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In Conditioner & Detangler
-
Kim Kardashian Lands Olympic Partnership Deal, Shapewear Line To Be Worn By Team USA Athletes
-
My Husband And I Attempted To Have A Creative Date Night At Home -Without A Babysitter - Here's How It Went
-
Prioritize Your Skincare With These Tips For Melanin-Rich Complexions
-
Burt’s Bees Skincare Works Harder, Not Harsher