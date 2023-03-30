MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Uzi Vert is willing to be by JT’s side as she navigates caring for her mental health.

The “Just Wanna Rock” rapper briefly discussed helping their femcee girlfriend through her mental health journey while speaking with TMZ March 28. Uzi told paparazzi they’re open to joining the City Girls star during her therapy sessions.

“You just gotta do it,” Uzi advised others considering therapy. “You just have to really embrace yourself and love yourself.”

JT On Embracing Therapy

On March 25, JT tweeted about taking a leap in her personal development. The “Good Love” rapper said, “Super excited about starting therapy, I encourage you all to do the same!”

On an April 2022 episode of the Abolition X podcast, JT reflected on how incarceration affected her mental health. The artist turned herself over to authorities in 2018 and served 15 months over a credit card fraud sentence.

Her incarceration came just as she and her City Girls co-performer Yung Miami started gaining mainstream attention.

“Going to prison and coming out gave me more edge in my music when I rap and in my voice. It did put a lot of fear in me too — it put a lot of anxiety in me. It changed me completely,” the rapper shared.

“I used to be so outspoken like I didn’t give a fuck [about] what I said. And then when I got out it was like it went from being ‘Say what you wanna say’ to ‘You say the wrong thing you on The Shade Room.’ It’s like I have to bottle up who I am to the world because [they] can’t handle who I am.” — JT

Black Women Mental Health Statistics

Statistics note that women are at least “twice as likely” to experience major depression as men, according to John Hopkins Medicine. More bleakly, Black women are only “half as likely” to seek help compared to their white counterparts. An article published by the American Psychological Association, based on 2018 data from the National Health Interview Survey, offered more troubling information.

“Black women are 1.8 times more likely than Black men to report sadness most or all the time and are 2.4 times more likely than Black men to report feeling hopeless more or all the time.” — APA

JT opened up about how a “rough patch” in 2021 put her in a “dark ass place” in a 2022 interview with PopSugar.

