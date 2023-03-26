MadameNoire Featured Video

An attorney representing actor Jonathan Majors says he is “completely innocent” following domestic dispute allegations.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,”criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudry told TMZ.

The Creed III actor was arrested Saturday in New York for an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. He faces charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment, authorities told Associated Press.

Majors, 33, was placed into custody after the victim informed police she was assaulted, an NYPD spokesperson reported.

NYPD responded to a call at around 11 a.m. inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, AP reported.

As of Saturday night, Majors was no longer in police custody. A representative for the actor denied any wrongdoing.

“We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” the representative told the AP on Saturday.

Majors’ performances in Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantomania have catapulted the star into a rising A-List actor.

He’s appeared on several magazine covers including Men’s Health, Ebony, and The Cut. During an appearance at the 95th Academy Awards, Majors wore a suit paying homage to abolitionist Frederick Douglass. While recording the live broadcast of the ceremony, he and Michael B. Jordon gave a shoutout to Angela Bassett after she was snubbed for Best Supporting Actress.

All of these projects have left a charismatic impression on fans, and they responded to the news of his arrest in shock. There is also discourse over the alleged victim being his white girlfriend.

Majors’ next big role is playing former NBA star Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours in Las Vegas. The film follows Rodman during the 1998 NBA finals, in which Rodman went on vacation in Sin City, according to The Hollywood Reporter.