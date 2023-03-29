MadameNoire Featured Video

Omarion showed a bit of brotherly love to actor Taye Diggs during his recent appearance on Sway In The Morning.

The “Ice Box” hitmaker said he took a liking to Diggs, despite the fact that the star is now dating Apryl Jones, the mother of his two children. While chatting it up with Sway, the singer and dancer said he recently had the opportunity to meet Diggs at his son’s school event.

“I just met him for the first time and he seems like a cool dude, and he has kids of his own, and he’s an older man so I only expect good things from him,” the California native shared. The two met at his son’s school for his class project.

According to the “Unbothered” artist, Diggs gushed about how “great” his children were during their encounter, which he thought was pretty “cool.”

We got to say. There’s nothing sexier than seeing two celebrity heartthrobs bond over fatherhood and their children.

Watch the full interview below.

Apryl Jones and Omarion co-parent their two sons

Jones and Omarion were together for a few years. The ups and downs of their relationship were heavily documented in the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. But sadly in 2016, the couple split right after welcoming their second child, A’mei. The former lovebirds also share a son named Megaa.

In August 2022, the B2K alum told The Shade Room that he and Jones were co-parenting their two kiddos.

“We’re still in a transformative state,” the “Touch” hitmaker clarified at the time. “Like I said, I’m the type of person who likes to leave room for some new ideas, some different methods. I’m all for that. But we are in a transformative state right now.”

How did April Jones and Taye Diggs meet?

Diggs and Jones’ sweet romance blossomed shortly after they met on TikTok in December 2021.

“I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and I just texted, or whatever it’s called, and said that she was hilarious,” Diggs told Distractify in March 2022 of how he met the mother of two. “She helped me get a million followers. I love that stuff like that just kind of comes organically.”

The lovebirds have been sending heartstrings tugging across social media with their cute posts on Instagram and TikTok. Fans just can’t get enough of the couple’s playful and loving relationship.

In September, Diggs sent the internet into a tizzy when he shared a few gushy words about his connection with Jones.

“As an adult, there are times in life where you can’t believe what you’re blessed with,” The Best Man star told fans on Instagram. “The fact that this woman is in love with me, like, I don’t under — I can’t — that’s how I know. Praise you Lord Jesus, Buddha or universe, ’cause somehow she’s … she’s nice, and she’s with me,” he added.

