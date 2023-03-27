MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion’s gym selfies show off the rapper’s bare-faced natural beauty, curl tresses and banging hot girl body.

The artist’s photo dump included various mirror shots showing off her toned arms, flat stomach, slim waist and plump derriere. The “Body” rapper’s curvaceous yet chiseled frame looked like evidence that the Houston Hottie’s workouts are keeping her tight and right.

The Nike ambassador rocked several pieces from the brand, in addition to a Heron Preston set captured in the first photo.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton left a trio of flame emojis underneath Megan’s selfies. Fellow celebrities Tracee Ellis Ross, SZA and Bernice Burgos showed love by leaving comments with heart-eye emojis.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Approach To Fitness

Megan started the Hottie Bootcamp fitness program in January 2021 to educate and inspire her fans as she documents her health journey.

“I wanted to take y’all on a little health journey with me, just because I feel like y’all will hold me accountable,” the rapper explained in her first Hottie Bootcamp YouTube vlog.

“This journey is not necessarily about me losing weight. This journey is about me getting healthier in general and me seeing how I can transform my body in the healthiest way possible,” she said elsewhere in the clip.

In addition to cutting out fried foods and sugar from her diet, Megan credits drinking a gallon of water a day with helping her body’s transformation.

The rapper reportedly leaned on the help of her trainer and did weight training, dancing and stair climber exercises, according to Eat This Not That.

Megan’s latest update comes ahead of her first performance of the year at The AT&T Block Party in her hometown of Houston next month.

