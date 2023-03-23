MadameNoire Featured Video

The wage gap isn’t the only gap we need to be talking about. The orgasm gap is very real, and women are climaxing far less than men are.

Research reported in the National Library of Medicine determined that as many as nine percent of women do not have orgasms from penile intercourse and the number of women who aren’t reaching the big O has increased.

Inattentive and unskilled partners have long been a part of this conversation. But now, there’s a new possible culprit behind women’s unsatisfying sex lives- birth control. Dr. Alyssa Dweck, a New York-based gynecologist, spoke to CNN about the theory that birth control pills can reduce a woman’s ability to orgasm. But don’t toss out the little packet of pills, yet. The information below may help.

How The Pill *Might* Kill Your Orgasm

Experts say it is possible that the pill triggers a series of events in the body that could kill the sex drive in women.

For starters, progesterone and estrogen pills prevent pregnancy by stopping ovulation. When women don’t ovulate, they might not experience the usual hormonal surge that can boost sex drive – leading the fairer sex to want to procreate. That’s the whole idea behind ovulation. So if sisters don’t do it, they might not want to well, do it.

The pills can also cut down on the amount of testosterone flowing through a woman’s bloodstream, which can also mean a slashing the libido.

Furthermore, Planned Parenthood reports that vaginal dryness is a common side effect of the pill. Vaginal dryness can make sex uncomfortable and even painful. Additionally, when women suffer from the side effect, anxiety leading up to sex can cause the box to dry up even more – and who can orgasm under those conditions?

Here’s the most shocking point the CNN experts brought up: the pill can actually affect a sister’s level of attraction to a person. For example, one day, she might find her lover irresistible while she’s on the pill and repulsive when she ceases to take the medication.

Sex experts also note that the sex drive varies in women. Exactly how a woman becomes aroused is different from person to person. Meaning, while each of these factors could impact a woman’s sex drive, that doesn’t mean that they will.